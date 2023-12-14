Justice is investigating the payment of R$17 million in bribes; case shakes the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Four Japanese ministers left their posts at the same time as A scandal involving allegations of corruption within the government resonates in the local news. According to information from BBC, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet lost its chief secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, and its Minister of Economy and Industry, Yasutoshi Nishimura, as well as other high-ranking officials. Japanese justice is investigating allegations that 500 million yen (R$17 million) had been paid to members of Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party as a form of bribery.