Tokyo (WAM)

The successful entry of the Emirati probe to Mars orbit yesterday received the attention of many Japanese media, which immediately published reports attached to pictures of the launch, which took place on July 2, 2020.

In an article entitled “Emirati spacecraft in the orbit of Mars, the first in the Middle East to collect data on the atmosphere,” Japan’s Kyodo News reported that the Emirati Al-Amal probe, which launched from Japan in July last year, entered Mars orbit on Tuesday, February 9th.

This is the first flight of its kind for a spacecraft in the countries of the Middle East. The mission of the Hope Probe is to collect data on the atmosphere from altitudes ranging from 22,000 to 44,000 km to help explain how the atmosphere and water are roughly lost on Mars, according to the Kyodo article.

Kyodo indicated that the United Arab Emirates, which this year celebrates its fiftieth anniversary, is working to accelerate the development of the space sector as a national project.

In an article titled “The Emirati Hope Probe, the first Middle Eastern probe to enter Mars’ orbit … it was launched from Tanegashima last year,” the widely circulated Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper in Japanese stated that “the Emirati Hope probe has succeeded in entering the orbit of Mars. It is the first spacecraft on Mars from the Middle East. Al-Yomiuri indicated that the Hope probe was launched in July last year from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on board the Japanese H2A No. 42 space rocket. Al-Yomiuri added that this global achievement also coincides with the US and China launching a spacecraft at the same time, and it is expected that China’s Tianwen-1 spacecraft will arrive at Mars today, Wednesday, and the American rover Perseverance (Perseverance) on the 18th of this month.