Japanese automakers ENEOS Corporation (ENEOS), Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki), Subaru Corporation (Subaru), Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd. (Daihatsu), Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Toyota Tsusho) have joined through the biomass innovation research association for new generation automotive fuels, with the aim of exploring ways to optimize the fuel production process.

These brands understand that it is crucial to offer diverse energy options to meet the needs of different customers and regions, and thus achieve carbon neutrality. Hydrogen and synthetic fuels based on energy from renewable sources, as well as bioethanol fuel, which can reduce CO2 emissions through photosynthesis in plants, are promising options, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by the Group Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). However, it is essential to overcome the obstacles and seek a solution regarding the reduction of CO2 emissions and social implantation throughout the manufacturing process, in addition to obtaining raw materials for any of these fuels.

This new association promotes technological research on the use of biomass, as well as the efficient production of bioethanol fuel for automobiles through the optimized circulation of hydrogen, oxygen and CO2 during production, with a view to achieving a carbon-neutral society. .

The specific areas of research will be research into efficient ethanol production systems, with the aim of improving production technology so that second-generation bioethanol fuel does not compete with food, the association promoted by Toyota, Suzuki, Subaru, Daihatsu, Toyota Tsusho and ENEOS will design, install and operate production facilities, detect problems in production, explore solutions and study ways to improve the efficiency of production systems.

Research into by-product oxygen, CO2 capture and utilization will also be promoted. In this sense, the association will study how to take advantage of the high concentration of oxygen generated as a by-product during the production of hydrogen, as well as the CO2 generated during the production of bioethanol fuel.

A third point is the investigation of the efficient operation of the system as a whole, including the use of fuel. Thus, the problems associated with the use of bioethanol fuel obtained for cars and other vehicles will be analyzed, and solutions will be explored. You will also study model formulas that can make predictions of both feedstock production volumes and fuel production volumes.

Finally, they have the objective of researching efficient methods of growing raw material crops. The association will develop a system that gives rise to suitable cultivation methods to maximize production and optimize the components of the harvest to ensure the availability of raw materials for bioethanol fuels. It will seek to improve the accuracy of crop yields through soil composition studies and other methods.