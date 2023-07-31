The man, Kyota Hattori, later said that he wanted to kill a lot of people to get the death penalty, because he didn’t want to live anymore. The court found him guilty of attempted murder of the passenger he stabbed and attempted murder of 12 other train passengers by the alleged arson attack.

The attack took place in the evening of October 31, 2021. When the train stopped at the Kokuryo station in the Japanese capital, the perpetrator poured lighter fluid through the train set after the attack. A fire broke out. People ran out of windows in panic.

