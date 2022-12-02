Sagawa’s act aroused a certain morbid fascination in addition to anger. Japanese writer Juro Kara won the prestigious Akutagawa Literary Prize in 1982 for his novel ‘The Letter from Sagawa’, dedicated to crime. British rock band The Stranglers also alluded to the crime in a French-language song titled La Foilreleased in 1981. Also the song Too Much Blood of the Rolling Stones is based on his story.

In 2017, a documentary was also made about him, called Caniba, in which Sagawa claimed to be unable to “explain” his act. “It’s just my fantasy. I can’t say anything specific,” he said. “People must think I’m crazy.” The documentary makers later stated that they had “extremely conflicting feelings” during the months they spent with Sagawa and his brother Jun. “We were disgusted, fascinated, we wanted to understand,” said Véréna Paravel, adding that it was still a “film about brotherhood, about love.”

Sagawa later painted nude women, appeared in a pornographic film, and drew a manga comic book that graphically showed his crime. In recent years he was ill and was in a wheelchair. Sagawa died of pneumonia. The Japanese has already had a funeral, which, according to the publisher of his biography, was only attended by his family. See also The four-year-old twins are probably dead

