Responding to xenophobic sentiments is effective clickbait. This is how plant website 247green.nl headlines: “Japanese knotweed is taking over the country!” According to this gardening tabloid, these “beautiful plants are demolishing […] everything they come across” and have been “declared one of the greatest threats to nature and our infrastructure worldwide.”

Passport

Name Japanese Knotweed Scientific name Fallopia japonica Appearance Green stems up to three meters high with red spots and knots, triangular leaves and cream-colored flowers Grows On moist soils in forests, roadsides, on banks and wasteland Blooms In August and September Remarkable Was voted nationally in 1847 as the most interesting new plant of the year

The “all-destructive force” of the Japanese knotweed, 247green.nl compares with other expressions “of the indomitable force of nature”, such as viruses, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes and tsunamis. Because “the fast-growing roots grow through concrete and asphalt with great ease.”

The proliferation of Japanese Knotweed is indeed worrying. The species can be quite devastating to pavements and pipes. But one thing is not right: concrete is really very hard, not a single plant can get through it, not even this tough usurer.

Sometimes it seems that way: then a piece of stems with red-brown spots, large green leaves and sometimes panicles full of small cream-white flowers grow from the middle of a stone wall or concrete floor. The knotweed uses the smallest cracks and holes to squeeze itself through, looking for Lebensraum.

Knotweed mainly spreads via the rhizomes, says Chris van Dijk, an expert on invasive plant species and exotics at Wageningen University (WUR). These systems of rhizomes look like an underground network of long cords, with little buds all over them – these are the ‘knots’ that give the plant its name. A new stem can grow from each node. So those roots grow through minuscule openings. “The knotweed fills all available space with those rhizomes. Then those roots grow and the stems push out. In addition, a large compressive force is exerted on the material. Then small holes and cracks can turn into large cracks. Buildings in public space are particularly vulnerable: masonry walls, cable boxes, bridge abutments. Pipes can burst. And asphalt is relatively soft, which can also force the knotweed apart,” says Van Dijk. In addition, the knotweed is a little picky and tough plant that can survive on poor soil and multiplies quickly. “It is only in Flevoland that it is not too bad, but knotweed is common in the rest of the Netherlands. Once you recognize it, you see it popping up everywhere.”

Widespread distribution in the wild has really taken off since the 1950s

It is certainly not an exclusively Dutch problem. Throughout Northwest Europe and Great Britain, Canada, America and even Australia and New Zealand, people are struggling with the unstoppable advance of this Japanese exotic. But it all started here: in Leiden to be precise.

How that happened, biologist Menno Schilthuizen describes in his book Darwin in the city. The main character in this story is the Leiden physician, botanist, ethnographer and Japanologist Philipp Franz von Siebold. During the isolationist period of Japanese history, he was for a while the only Westerner allowed into Japan. He was finally banned in 1829 because he also collected maps in addition to plants, animals and ethnographic ingredients. The latter was seen as espionage. In Leiden, Van Siebold financed his pension with, among other things, “a mail-order business in oriental plants, based on the specimens he had brought along alive. Among them was also a living seedling of the Japanese knotweed,” Schilthuizen writes. “Cuttings from this one plant are responsible for starting the entire invasive world tour of Fallopia japonica.”

There are three types of knotweed in the Netherlands: the Japanese, the Sakhalinian and the hybrid bastard knotweed. But most of the knotweed is a clone of the original Von Siebold plant, Van Dijk agrees: “The plant is so easy to propagate that there has never been any reason to import other genetic material.”

The large-scale distribution in the wild has really taken off since the 1950s, says Van Dijk: “A lot was built then and therefore also excavated and soil moved. In that time, many pieces of rhizome will have been unintentionally spread with loads of soil or disposed of with residual materials from construction and garden waste.”

Most importantly, don’t throw any part of the knotweed on the compost heap

Van Dijk advises site managers on weed management, such as municipalities, water boards and Prorail. With the knotweed you can go two ways. The first method is to remove above-ground parts by mowing or treating stems and leaves with hot water or electricity. This only takes effect if she repeats you very often. More effective, but much more expensive and energy-consuming, is to tackle the roots. By completely digging the ground. Or by heating or freezing the soil. “In the first case, air of 300 degrees Celsius is blown through filters in the ground with a kind of industrial hair dryer, in the second case freezing lances are drilled into the ground through which coolant of -35° is pumped.”

Van Dijk prefers to focus on prevention. “Anyone who puts a shovel in the ground – contractors, cable-layers, landscapers, etc. – could be part of the problem.” In the construction sector, for example, it is better to check before digging.

The following applies to private individuals: learn to recognize the knotweed and be aware of the risks. Most importantly, don’t throw any part on the compost heap. Because not only can new stems grow from those nodes on the roots, a new plant can also emerge from every armpit of the side branches. Knotweed should always be disposed of with residual waste.

Illustration Roland Blockhouses

Harvesting knotweed to eat it makes little difference in terms of control: new stems grow from the underground knots. But it can’t do much harm either. As long as you make sure that you don’t lose anything along the way, because then you only make the problem bigger: one piece of shoot can result in a new hearth. Therefore, it is in principle prohibited to trade or transport viable parts of the knotweed, “except for trade or transport for the purposes of eradication, control or containment”, writes the NVWA on its website. Eating knotweed must therefore be done in the context of population control, otherwise it is punishable.

If you decide to control the knotweed while eating, it’s to do with the soft shoots (they look a bit like asparagus). They come out of the ground in early April. You have to get there early, before the stems become too fibrous and eventually woody. The taste of knotweed is often compared to rhubarb, with the same fruity tannic acid. You can process it in the same way and make a delicious sweet and sour compote or pie filling.

But knotweed also has a more vegetal, savory component. If you chew on raw knotweed (I don’t recommend that to anyone else), you will also taste notes of wild spinach and something grassy. The latter comes out nicely when you draw an oil from it. Preserving in slices (or rings, because the stem is hollow) as pickles or atjar also works very well, then that cheerful fruity taste will stand out again. Make sure you heat it for as short a time as possible, because it immediately explodes.

Knotweed beer has a pleasant, subtle slightly sour edge

Knotweed turns out to be surprisingly versatile. You can also make paper and panpipes. Anyone interested in this can visit the mid-April knotweed festival of the Amsterdam art center Mediamatic – with a symposium and exhibitions. Turkish börek with knotweed will also be served and you can make your own knotweed energy drink.

On the Wellenseind ​​estate, near Hilvarenbeek, they are participating in a study to exorcise the knotweed plague with a Japanese psyllid as a natural enemy. In the meantime, they asked the local brewer to brew an estate beer with knotweed. This gives a pleasant, subtle slightly sour edge to the fresh-bitter, amber-coloured Fallop beer.

When you strain the liquid through a fine cloth, you are left with a beautiful pink, fruity juice

The most gastronomic knotweed I tasted so far was in a chic box of BitterZoet Chocolate from Klijndijk, near Emmen. Chocolatier Sam van Gemmert experienced a period of reflection during the corona lockdowns. From now on he decided to only make bonbons with local seasonings, picked wild or from the neighboring food forest (the chocolate doesn’t come from here, of course). Now he makes bonbons with, among other things, medlars, wild rose, porcini mushrooms and magnolia that he can harvest from local residents. And so with knotweed.

In the past two years he has refined the knotweed processing process. It starts with the selection: early in the season the shoots have a beautiful red glow. Those shoots provide the most beautiful, fruity taste. Then you have to cut it into small rings, across the fiber, otherwise your slow juicer will get clogged with those long stringy fibers. You must then briefly boil the juice that runs out: then all the impurities clump together on the surface, where you can skim them off (just like you clear a broth). When you strain the liquid through a fine cloth, you are left with a beautiful pink, fruity juice.

Van Gemmert turns it into a bonbon filling with Sechuan pepper. And a pâté de fruits – a fruit candy, made from juice with a lot of sugar and pectin (secretly my favorite friandise). The pure taste of young knotweed comes into its own beautifully: rhubarb sour, with a savory, vegetal undertone and a hint of strawberry jam on top. What a lovely weed.