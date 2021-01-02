A Japanese journalist told how he was wrong, believing that it is unprofitable to sell Russian glazed curds in Japan. Reported by the Japanese edition The asahi shimbun…

The journalist clarified that 20 years ago he did not believe a friend who suggested trying to sell glazed curds from Russia to Japan. According to a media representative, then he believed that such an idea was unrealistic to implement.

“They (curds – Ed.) Are very cheap, shelf life is short, and they need to be frozen. How to transport them to Japan and still make a profit? Absolutely impossible “, – quotes the words of the journalist”RIA News“.

The journalist emphasized that Japan is now importing curds from Russia and Belarus.

“I am ashamed of my ignorance,” summed up the Japanese.

According to him, in Japan, Russian cheeses are considered a premium product and cost about 321 yen (about 230 rubles) per piece. The Japanese noted that this product really creates a “feeling of elitism” because of the rich taste and carefully selected ingredients.

In October, Roskachestvo revealed a counterfeit during a study of the composition of curd snacks. It turned out to be a product called “Tvorobushki”, in which phytosterols were found.