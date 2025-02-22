J. Bacorelle The E Ávila ship 02/21/2025



Updated 02/22/2025 at 02: 39h.





Nissan Motor and Honda Motor directives have decided to abandon the negotiations that aimed at a fusion between both companies. This decision ends, at least temporarily, to conversations that had generated expectations about the creation of a Japanese automotive giant.

One of the main disagreements arose due to differences in the structure of possible integration. Honda proposed an exchange of actions, while Nissan considered that he could not accept that proposal.

After this rupture Nissan is still looking for a possible partner to deal with his future, and has shown interest in exploring new collaborations, including possible agreements with companies such as Foxconn. But this is not the only one of the possibilities, which Tesla, the car company of Elon Musk, has entered the list of possible allies. Although it has not been officially confirmed that Elon Musk is personally studying the entry in Nissan, there is a proposal that seeks to attract Tesla as a strategic investor.

Specifically, according to the information of the Financial Times, a group of Japanese investors would have prepared a plan for Tesla to become Nissan’s investor. After the publication of this information, Nissan’s actions shot 9.47% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday.









The proposal contemplates an investor consortium, with Tesla as the main sponsor, but also includes the possibility that the brand owned by Elon Musk could acquire Nissan’s plants in the United States in the current context of tariffs that threatens to apply President Donald Trump.

The group would be led by Hiro Mizuno, former member of the Tesla Council, and has the support of former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Nissan looks for a lifeguard after the agreement with Honda Motor to combine both brands in a single holding formally ended earlier this month. Nissan is going through financial problems and is immersed in a restructuring that includes the 20% reduction of its global production and the dismissal of some 9,000 workers worldwide by 2026.

In fact, Nissan’s actions in Tokyo experience a year in free fall with a 19% decrease in their actions. Similarly, the manufacturer provides losses of almost 500 million euros at the close of this fiscal year.

The consequences of the disagreement have been especially serious for Nissan that continues to suffer falls in its sales volume. This is pressing the car manufacturer to find financial support and try to get out of the current economic bump.

On February 13, the CEO of Nissan, Makoto Uchida, said it would be difficult to survive without relying on an association and were willing to “speak with other potential partners.”