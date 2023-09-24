Suzuka – La Max Verstappen’s Red Bull cannibal returns to the track in Suzuka for the Japanese F1 GP, the sixteenth race of the season. The Dutchman returns to success, after the interlude of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari in Singapore, on the Japanese circuit, ahead of the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, dominating the race from the start and giving Red Bull the 2023 Constructors’ title , despite Sergio Perez’s bad race, penalized twice for his behavior on the track and retiring in the first part of the race.

Ferrari off the podium with Charles Leclerc fourth and Carlos Sainz sixth.

In the middle, Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. George Russell finishes seventh with the other W14, with Alonso, Gasly and Ocon in the top ten. Many contacts at the start, with various retirements during the race such as those of Bottas, Stroll, Albon, Sargeant and Perez.