The Dutchman and Red Bull were uncatchable in Suzuka qualifying, nothing to be done for Piastri and Norris. The red team places the Monegasque on the second row ahead of Perez and Sainz, sixth

Giusto Ferronato – suzuka (japan)

The harsh law of Max Verstappen. Red Bull’s moment of crisis seems to have lasted just one weekend, returning to fly with its champion on the super technical track Suzuka. In Japan Max defeated all the competition in a qualifying session that seemed uneventful. The Dutchman took to the track among the first in Q1, Q2 and Q3 and set the best laps on the first attempt. Then in Q3 he crushed all hopes of his rivals with a 1’29″0 on the first attempt which alone would have earned him pole. But not satisfied, in the second run he shot a 1’28″8 which is the only one under the barrier of ‘1’29”. For today, in short, he played another sport and sent everyone home to do homework, in the hope of annoying him tomorrow.

Hopefully there would be more fighting after Singapore. Instead, Red Bull seems to have eliminated the difficulties shown at Marina Bay, leaving (always and only with Verstappen, it must be reiterated, in light of Sergio Perez's fifth place today) heavy gaps on everyone. For Verstappen pole number 29 of his career and another milestone reached, given that he took the lead Juan Manuel Fangio in the special ranking. The McLaren they confirmed the good things they showed in free practice by conquering the front row with Oscar Piastri (his first time in his career up front) and third position with Norris. There Ferrari instead he saw the response from Leclerc that preceded Sainzin turn also preceded by a whisker Sergio Perez. If Verstappen reasonably races another race tomorrow, however, it is reasonable to expect a good challenge from the reds to the McLarens. Seventh and eighth times for the Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell.

In Q1 Verstappen immediately set a 1'29″878 just moments before Logan Sargeant crashed his Williams exiting the chicane onto the finishing straight. American driver ok, but session stopped and Ferrari in difficulty because both Leclerc and Sainz had to abort their first fastest lap. Then at the restart after the removal of Williams, the reds took cover with the third and fifth times of Leclerc and Sainz. In the end the fastest was Verstappen with the time of the first attempt ahead of Norris, Leclerc and the surprising Lawson. Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Stroll (Aston Martin), Hulkenberg (Haas), Zhou (Alfa Romeo) and the aforementioned Sargeant have been eliminated.

so is q2 — In Q2 Verstappen confirmed all his competitiveness by immediately setting a 1’29”964 on used tires which instantly qualified him for Q3. The first reply from McLaren was excellent, as with Piastri and Norris they placed second and third ahead of Perez. So Tsunoda, Leclerc, Albon and Sainz. Then the Ferraris fitted new tires and Leclerc did well to precede Verstappen by 24 thousandths. Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Tsunoda, Russell, Norris, Alonso also qualified for Q3. However, Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Alex Albon (Williams), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas) did not make it. The GP starts tomorrow at 7 Italian.

times — Qualifying times for the Japanese GP:

1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’28″877

2. Plates (McLaren) 1’29″458

3. Norris (McLaren) 1’29″493

4. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’29″542

5. Perez (Red Bull) 1’29″650

6. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’29″850

7. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’29″908

8. Russell (Mercedes) 1’30″219

10. Alonso (Aston Martin) 1’30″560

11. Lawson (AlphaTauri) 1’30″508

12. Gasly (Alpine) 1’30″509

13. Albon (Williams) 1’30″537

14. Ocon (Alpine) 1’30″586

15. Magnussen (Haas) 1’30″665

16. Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1’31″049

17. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’31″181

18. Hulkenberg (Haas) 1’31″299

19. Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1’31″398

20. Sargeant (Williams) st