The return of a rule

Now it’s official: on the occasion of qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prixscheduled for Saturday 23 September at 08:00 Italian time, all drivers will have to respect a maximum time limit on any lap of the session. The decision was communicated by Niels Wittich, FIA Race Director, with the reintroduction of a rule that was already in force in Monza in order to avoid the danger of accidents and collisions between cars that were carrying out their fast lap and others that Instead, they distanced themselves to find clean air in front of them to complete their attempt.

Avoid the Singapore episodes

The norm, however, had been eliminated during the last Singapore Grand Prix, with results that sparked controversy due to the accusations of impeding Max Verstappen, who seriously risked one or more penalties and instead got away with just one fine. In the usual pre-event notes sent by the FIA ​​to all teams and drivers on the eve of the Japanese GP, the rule will therefore return into force starting from this weekend, as reported in the following press release

The note and the exceptions

“For the safe and orderly conduct of the event – it is read – unless exceptional circumstances are accepted as such by the stewards, any driver who exceeds the maximum time from the second Safety Car line to the first Safety Car line on any lap, during and after the end of the qualifying session, including laps in and out , could be considered unnecessarily slow”. Consequently, all those drivers who present technical problems with their cars will not be penalized, as long as i team demonstrate overwhelming evidence potential failures.

What will be the limit?

It only remains to be understood, however, what will be the maximum time that the Federation will impose on the pilots, and which will be communicated in the next few hours, obviously before qualifying. The highest hypothesis will be that of a note that will be sent to teams and drivers at the end of the second free practice sessioni.e. the last one on Friday 22 September.