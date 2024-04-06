Max Verstappen in pole position with Red Bull in the Japanese GP, Ferrari is behind. The Dutch driver achieved the 36th pole of his career, lapping in 1'28''197 today in qualifying on the Suzuka track. Verstappen precedes his teammate, the Mexican Sergio Perez (+0''066) which completes the Red Bull front row. Third time for the McLaren of Briton Lando Norris (+0''292), which opens the second row completed by Carlos Sainz: the Spanish Ferrari driver gets the fourth time (+0''485) and tomorrow morning he will be forced to chase at the green light.

In the third row, with the fifth and sixth fastest times, the Aston Martin of the Spaniard Fernando Alonso (+0''489) and the McLaren of the Australian Oscar Piastri (+0''563). Disappointment for Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque Ferrari driver does not go beyond the eighth time (+0''589) and has to settle for closing the fourth row next to the Mercedes of the British Lewis Hamilton, seventh (+0''569).