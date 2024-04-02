In Japan in spring

Formula 1 will arrive this weekend in Suzuka for one of the great classics of the world championship, namely the Japanese Grand Prix. In 2024, however, this event will offer a real novelty for drivers and fans, as ad April. In all the other previous editions, in fact, the GP in the Land of the Rising Sun has always seen the Circus involved between the end of September and the beginning of November, to the point that the Japanese event was often decisive for the mathematical assignment of the Drivers' or Constructors' world titles. In reality, it is not the first time that F1 arrives in the Far East at this time of year: in the mid-90s, two editions of the Pacific GP were held on the Okayama circuit, both won by Michael Schumacher.

The temperatures

The fact remains that this time of year presents lower temperatures compared to those usually recorded in autumn, to the point that the weather forecast indicates 21 degrees as the maximum peak for qualifying. Not surprisingly, the probability of rain stands at 75%, but tire wear still remains high for the levels of high abrasiveness and roughness of the track. For this reason, Pirelli will bring the hardest compounds available to Suzuka.

Formula 1 returns to Japan during the Sakura season 🌸 Suzuka represents a challenge for the tyres, in terms of wear as well as through the forces and loads they are subjected to. #Pirelli #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/VjFqbhkSFT — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) April 1, 2024

The compounds

Exactly like in Bahrain, the Milanese company will provide the C1 for Hard, C2 for Medium (the latter two are most recommended) and the C3 as Soft, as well as intermediate and wet tyres. Due to the stress to which the tires are subjected, together with their thermal degradation, Pirelli indicates an up race two stops, with particular difficulty in bringing them to temperature especially after the pit stop. Also worth highlighting is the collaboration that will be started with Kick Sauber and Racing Bulls in the two days following the GP to develop the compounds for next season.