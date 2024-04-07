Immediate red flag

It opened with one Red flag the 2024 Japanese GP. An accident that occurred in turn 3 immediately put the Racing Bulls by Daniel Ricciardo and the Williams by Alex Albon. The impact against the protective tires was quite violent, but fortunately both drivers emerged from their respective cockpits on their own legs.

Race accident

The dynamic was the 'classic' one from the first lap of the race, with Ricciardo who – in the middle of the group – widened slightly to protect his line and Albon, a little behind him, who was in that space and was trying to insert. The impact is inevitable.

Difficult period

Double retirement therefore for two drivers who are both experiencing a complicated period: Ricciardo had hopes today of finally reaching the points zone and with this knockout he remains in the shadow of teammate Yuki Tsunoda; Albon instead brings to Williams theyet another car destroyed, following his crash in FP1 in Melbourne and that of Sargeant in Japan on Friday. For the Grove team, which still does not have a spare chassis to use, this start to the season is truly taking on the appearance of a nightmare.