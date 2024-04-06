We had left him with the brakes on fire in Australia, we found him very hot in Japan, where he arrived with the intention of starting to dominate again after his retirement in Melbourne. And in Suzuka, «a circuit that should be good for our car», he anticipated on the eve of it, Max Verstappen experienced his usual Saturday: uncatchable in the flying lap, contrary to what happened last season, he achieved the 36th pole of his career , the fifth in a row (3rd in a row in Japan) also considering the last one in 2023 in Abu Dhabi. The absolute record, the 8 placed one after the other between 1988 and 1989 by Ayrton Senna, is not very far away. «We were all very close – commented Super Max -, here finding the perfect lap is not easy because the conditions change quickly. It's important to have achieved another pole.” It is fourth out of four at the start of the championship, no one has done it since 2015 (Lewis Hamilton). Behind the two Red Bulls – Sergio Perez second at 66 thousandths and on the front row after a year – Lando Norris emerged, very good at placing his McLaren on the second row ahead of the first SF-24, which is again the one driven by Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard finished almost half a second behind the three-time world champion.

Tomorrow morning at dawn (start at 7) Ferrari will once again be forced to chase on the most indigestible track, where they haven't won since 2004 (15 editions), since the last triumph in Michael Schumacher's last World Championship season. For Charles Leclerc – never at ease in the dreaded first sector, that of the “snake”, as in the last – it was one of the most difficult qualifications of his career. The Monegasque arrived in Q3 with just one set of new soft tires and didn't go beyond the fourth row: “I can't do better than this”, he agreed over the radio after the only attempt he had available. He paid dearly for the tenth gap from his teammate and will start eighth, also behind the excellent Fernando Alonso (5th with a redesigned Aston Martin in his belly), Oscar Piastri and Hamilton. The Red, having difficulty in the fastest lap, can console itself with the pace shown in the long runs both in the first free practice sessions last night and in the third session a few hours ago. Nobody seemed to match Charles' pace on medium tyres, “we weren't particularly strong in that aspect”, admitted Perez. We'll see if it will be enough for the «Charlos» to get back into the race.

