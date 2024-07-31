The Japanese government has ordered Toyota to implement “drastic reforms” after discovering a series of new violations in the Certification procedures of the Japanese automaker’s vehicles. And the reason is simple: Japan’s transport ministry said in a so-called corrective order that on-site inspections uncovered widespread and intentional misconduct and irregularities in 7 additional models that had not previously been disclosed.

Japan orders drastic reforms at Toyota

Toyota reportedly said that the corrective order instructs it to make drastic reforms to ensure proper certification operations. Translated: the company is in the process of confirming compliance with the requirements for the affected models, thus ensuring that customers do not need to stop using the affected vehicles. That said, the Japanese brand stated that not having found any new cases of illegality in the certification requests of car models in addition to those already reported in June.

The “incriminated” models

Last month, Toyota and four other vehicle manufacturers admitted in June that they had submitted data incorrect or manipulated at the time of requesting vehicle certification. As for the Japanese brand alone, the models “indicted” are the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio and Yaris Cross, as well as discontinued versions of four other models, including one sold under the luxury Lexus brand. However, Toyota intends to resume production of these models from the beginning of September: it is only waiting for the Ministry of Transport to confirm that they meet the compliance requirements.