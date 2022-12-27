The Japanese Minister of Reconstruction, involved in a political-financial scandal, resigned this Tuesday (27), the fourth name that the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida – increasingly unpopular according to polls – loses in three months.

Kenya Akiba, Minister of Reconstruction responsible for leading the recovery of regions affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident, had been weakened for several weeks by various scandals.

Akiba admitted that his wife and mother received funds for years from two political groups, in the form of rent payments. He is also accused of illegally paying several assistants during an election campaign in 2021.

“I do not consider that I acted illegally,” he said on Tuesday. He said that the resignation is a measure to “not paralyze” the government’s agenda.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Mio Sugita also left the government on Tuesday.

This far-right policy has been heavily criticized in recent weeks for prejudiced statements made a few years ago about the LGBT+ community and ethnic minorities in Japan.

The Japanese government has been considerably weakened by a series of scandals and revelations in recent months regarding the links between leaders of the Liberal Democratic Party (conservative), the formation led by Prime Minister Kishida, and the Unification Church, known as the “sect”. Moon”.

Since October, the government has lost three other ministers: Minoru Terada, of Internal Affairs; Yasuhiro Hanashi, from Justice; and Daishiro Yamagiwa, from Economic Revitalization.

The practices of the so-called “Moon sect” gained prominence in Japan after the July assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The man accused of the crime, arrested shortly after the attack, said he was angry with Shinzo Abe because he considered him a politician close to this religious group, which would have ruined his family when he was young.

The popularity rating for Kishida and his cabinet is in the 30% range, a level considered the edge of the “danger zone” in Japan.

“We continue to face a mountain of tasks to fulfill”, declared Fumio Kishida this Tuesday, before highlighting that at the moment he has no intention of announcing a reform of his ministry.