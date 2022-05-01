Spring has now begun and with it comes a new wave of video games to play! May will be a month full of returns and long-awaited titles, as well as some very interesting news. It starts with Eiyden Chronicle: Risingprequel chapter that will serve to lay the foundations for the highly anticipated Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes developed by Rabbit & Bear Studios after a very successful Kickstarter campaign. It is then the turn of a title that we had to wait a little too long: Seven Pirates H. First released on PS Vita in 2016, the title has never left the borders of Japan until now thanks to the arrival of the version for Nintendo Switch.

Always on the hybrid platform of Nintendo will also come Touken Ranbu Warriorsan exclusive title that will see the heroes of the Touken Ranbu franchise in a new guise thanks to the classic gameplay of the titles developed by Omega Force. It will also be released in May The Centennial Case: A Shijima Storylive action title developed by SQUARE ENIX which will allow us to investigate a number of crimes committed in the past. And speaking of the past two great classics are about to make their return thanks to Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2which will allow us to replay Makai Kingdom And ZHP in a final version!

Japanese games to be released: May 2022 – Italy

Below you will find a paragraph dedicated to each of the most relevant titles of May and, news, below you will find the complete list of releases in Italy and Japan for easier consultation.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Exit date: May 10

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Rabbit & Bear Studios

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Type: Action, Adventure

Format: digital delivery

Reservation bonus: nobody

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising combines an exciting adventure, set in ancient ruins, with the story of a city’s rebirth. Attracted by lenses and various treasures in the nearby Runic ruins, our heroes will soon understand that the city, destroyed by a devastating earthquake, needs their help to return to what it once was. During their journey, they will resolve various disputes between greedy adventurers and distrustful locals, who believe that the Runic Ruins should not be disturbed. The heroes will also understand what is the real reason that pushes the other heroes in search of treasures, thus strengthening the bond between them. Additionally, over time it will be discovered that the Runic Ruins hold a huge secret that will have serious implications for one of the characters. What starts out as a simple treasure hunt will turn into a dark conspiracy that shook the whole world and set the stage for the main story of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Seven Pirates H

Exit date: May 12

Publisher: eastasiasoft

Developer: Felistella

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Type: JRPG

Format: retail, digital delivery

Reservation bonus: nobody

Keep the pirate company Parute Kairi and the voyeur monster Otton on an adventure in search of lost treasures in Mar Monsupi! Desiring to become a legend, Parute sets sail with a magical compass and the help of her new monstrous friends, but what begins as a somewhat turbulent journey between uncharted islands gradually reveals something sinister. Through colorful encounters with rival pirates and troubled locals, Parute and her friends learn some shocking truths about the king who rules those waters, truths that will lead them to a potentially divisive confrontation for the entire crew. ! Seven Pirates H is a traditional RPG based on exploration and discovery, with a massive dose of fanservice! You will play as Parute and command your own crew of all-female monsters to fight against slightly naughty enemies and use their weaknesses to gain the upper hand in turn-based battles. Explore the island and ride Otton in search of secret areas, collect items and upgrade your skills as you level up!

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story

Exit date: May 12

Publisher: SQUARE ENIX

Developer: SQUARE ENIX

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Type: Adventure, Investigative

Format: digital delivery

Reservation bonus: nobody

A thrilling live-action adventure filled with mystery that speaks to the theme of eternal life. Solve an age-old mystery and use your powers of deduction to uncover the truth. Find the clues, make your guesses and use logic to unravel the mysteries. A string of unexplained deaths rocked the Shijima family over the past century. After a visit to the Shijimathe author of detective novels Haruka Kagami he finds himself having to deal with four murder cases that occurred in different eras. The red camellia and the fruit of eternal youth are a harbinger of death. And the truth is just waiting to be discovered… You will have to investigate a series of murders that have taken place over the course of a century. The four crimes occurred in three different eras: 1922, 1972 and 2022. Each episode has three phases, the case, the deduction and the resolution, which invite you to immerse yourself completely in this world full of mysteries. Explore different eras, collect clues and solve a 100-year-old mystery.

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2

Two classic action-packed RPGs are about to make their return decades after their debut! Have fun with Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound (full of unpublished content!) e ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman that will land on modern platforms for the first time in over 10 years, embellished with dubbing in English and Japanese! In Makai Kingdom you will be able to use clever strategies and powerful magic, along with deadly weapons ranging from greatswords to rocket launchers to take control of your enemies’ territories. Plus, summon your army through the INVITE system, tear the battlefield apart with new characters, and dive into Petta Mode for a whole new story. In ZHP instead you can use your custom character to destroy as many enemies as possible! Thanks to a rich customization system we will be able to choose every part of our character’s equipment, and then have fun in randomly generated maps!

Touken Ranbu Warriors

Exit date: May 24

Publisher: KOEI TECMO Europe

Developer: Omega Force, Ruby Party

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Type: Action, Adventure

Format: digital delivery

Reservation bonus: nobody

THE Touken Danshi15 incarnate blades wandering aimlessly without a master Saniwaare suddenly attacked by the History Retrograde Army. At the end of the battle they are commissioned by the Government of the Time to undertake “furious investigations”. The masterless blades have no choice but to set out for the chaotic world of the Sengoku period whose history has already begun to change. The honmaru serves as the base of the Touken Danshi. Experience dozens and dozens of special events and surprises firsthand that you will find only in this title. You will be able to freely place the Touken Danshi inside the honmaru in 3D which serves as a base where the protagonists live. Players can check out what the Touken Danshi are doing in the honmaru as well as witness original and exclusively made events for this title in which the protagonists interact with each other. In between battles, players can take a break and enjoy minigames such as “Pose Matching” And “Tag. ” It is included the Photo mode which allows players to take pictures of the Touken Danshi and post them on social platforms.

PAC-MAN MUSEUM +

Exit date: May 27

Publisher: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Developer: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Type: Arcade, Action

Format: digital delivery

Reservation bonus: nobody

PAC-MAN MUSEUM + is a collection of 14 of the best titles in the PAC-MAN series, including original maze games, as well as puzzle and platforming games. The game allows you to unlock some customizations for your virtual arcade by playing the various titles, completing missions in each of the 14 games and earning and using coins. In this way you will be able to get cabinets, decorations, posters and many other objects to create your own playroom, where there will also be a fantastic jukebox to give a personalized musical touch. In addition to the various customization possibilities, players will also be able to get a launch bonus that includes five figurines to be displayed in their virtual arcade. Finally, they will be able to connect with their network and face the challenge of entering the world rankings to compare their scores.

All games released on consoles, PCs and smartphones

May 5 – Trek to Yomi (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

May 10 – Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

May 11th – BRIGANDINE: The Legend of Runersia (PC)

May 11th – Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars (PC)

May 12 – Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell (PC)

May 12 – Seven Pirates H (Nintendo Switch)

May 12 – The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC)

May 13 – Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 (Nintendo Switch, PC)

May 16 – Little Witch in the Woods (PC early access)

May 19 – Snow Bros. Special (Nintendo Switch)

May, 20th – Cotton Fantasy (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

May, 20th – Relayer – physical edition (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

May 24 – Touken Ranbu Warriors (Nintendo Switch)

May 27 – PAC-MAN MUSEUM + (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

30 May – LORD MAGLAM (PC)

Games to be released in Japan: May 2022

May 10 – Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

May 11th – BRIGANDINE: The Legend of Runersia (PC)

May 12 – Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell (PC)

May 12 – The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC)

May 16 – Little Witch in the Woods (PC early access)

May 19 – Fire Dragon Fist Master Xiao-Mei (Nintendo Switch)

May 19 – Nozomu Kimi no Mirai (Nintendo Switch, PC)

May 19 – Snow Bros. Special (Nintendo Switch)

May 25 – Yurukill: The Calumniation Games (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

May 26 – The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails (Nintendo Switch)

May 26 – Senren Banka: A Thousand Colors of Love (Nintendo Switch)

May 27 – PAC-MAN MUSEUM + (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

30 May – LORD MAGLAM (PC)