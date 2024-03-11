What Japanese games are coming out in March 2024? The new year is going swimmingly thanks to the release of some of the most anticipated titles of 2024, and March will be no different. In fact, this month we will finally see the arrival of DRAGON'S DOGMA IIsequel to the very successful RPG by CAPCOM which over the years has managed to become a real cult title for lovers of the genre. Together with him we will see the arrival of a new solitary adventure for one of the most famous princesses in the videogame world, that is Peachwho will have to resort to many disguises to save the Shining Theatre in Princess Peach: Showtime!.

An important event will also take place in Marchexchange” of platforms for two truly beloved titles. The most celebrated FINAL FANTASY XIV will finally make its debut on Xbox Seriesallowing all players on the Microsoft platform to start their own adventure as Warriors of Light. At the same time Hi-Fi RUSH will finally arrive PlayStation 5the rhythmic title of Tango Gameswork born as an exclusive Microsoft is ready to entertain a new, important segment of players!

But to earn the title of Game of the Month of March 2024 was UNICORN OVERLORD. The new IP developed by Vanillaware and published by ATLUS managed to win us over with its uniqueness, despite having roots in a traditional genre such as Strategic RPGs. The fascinating fantasy world developed by the software house is truly phenomenal, and we are sure that the adventure of the unfortunate prince Alain will be able to keep many players glued to the screen!

Japanese games to be released: March 2024 – Italy

Below you will find a paragraph dedicated to each of the most relevant titles of March and, new, below you will find the complete list of releases in Italy and Japan for easier consultation.

UNICORN OVERLORD

Exit date: 8th of March

Publisher: ATLUS

Developer: Vanillaware

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Type: Strategic RPG

Format: retail, digital delivery

Booking bonus: Nobody

From the brilliant minds who brought to life 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim And Odin Spherethe rebirth of the second tactical fantasy RPG ATLUS x Vanillaware. Fight against destiny and set out on an adventure to reclaim the kingdom together with your faithful allies. UNICORN OVERLORD combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with an explorable world and an innovative combat system, for an epic fantasy experience with the unmistakable style of Vanillaware. Travel through a world full of life, assemble units and lead them in artfully animated battles. Perform heroic deeds and gain fame in all five nations. Grow a large army with more than 60 different characters, from humans to elves, through enormous beasts and angelic creatures.

Hi-Fi RUSH

Exit date: March 19

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Platform: PlayStation 5

Type: Action, Rhythm'game

Format: digital delivery

Booking bonus: Nobody

Rebel against an evil high-tech corporation as the aspiring rock star Chai and his bizarre gang with rhythmic fighting! Tango Gameworksa critically acclaimed production company and creator of titles such as The Evil Within And Ghostwire: Tokyo (yes, really), gives us Hi-Fi RUSHan action rhythm game that has appeared more than 50 times among “Best stocks of 2023“, in which the characters, the world and the fights move in time to the music. Completing the story is just the beginning! Replay levels to uncover secrets, climb the perilous Pace Tower to set a new record, increase your speed in BPM FEVER, overcome challenges to earn new rewards, and spruce up your team with customizable cosmetic items.

FINAL FANTASY XIV

Exit date: March 21st

Publisher: SQUARE ENIX

Developer: SQUARE ENIX

Platform: Xbox Series

Type: MMORPG

Format: digital delivery

Booking bonus: Nobody

Join over 30 million adventurers from around the world in the critically acclaimed online RPG. Discover all the characteristic elements of the successful series FINAL FANTASY: An unforgettable story, engaging battles and a myriad of diverse and fascinating environments to explore. Choose your race, your clan and your gender by freely customizing your appearance down to the smallest detail! Play a variety of classes and professions from the FINAL FANTASY series with a single character, each with a unique playstyle. You are the hero of this story. Become the Warrior of Light and fight to free the kingdom from certain destruction in one of the best fantasy stories in all of gaming history!

DRAGON'S DOGMA II

Exit date: March 22

Publisher: CAPCOM

Developer: CAPCOM

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series

Type: Action RPG

Format: retail, digital delivery

Booking bonus: by pre-ordering the game we will get the “Set of Four Choice Weapons”

Buy on Amazon See also Lords of the Fallen confirms it doesn't use Denuvo, after an accusation

Set off on your great adventure, Arisen! DRAGON'S DOGMA is an action-packed, narrative-driven single-player RPG series that gives players the ability to write their own story, from their Arisen's look, class, team, approach to situations, and more. Now, in this highly anticipated sequel, the vast and explorable fantasy world of DRAGON'S DOGMA 2 awaits you. Along your journey, mysterious otherworldly beings known as pawns will join you in an adventure so unique you'll feel like you have other players alongside you. All these elements are enhanced even more by physics technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and ultra-modern graphics to create DRAGON'S DOGMA 2 an incredibly immersive fantasy world.

Princess Peach: Showtime

Exit date: March 22

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Type: Action, Adventure

Format: retail, digital delivery

Booking bonus: Nobody

A mysterious masked enemy has taken control of the Shining Theatreand now only there Princess Peach can save the show! Step into the role of the protagonist and show off an entire wardrobe of transformations Princess Peach: Showtime! For Nintendo Switch. Alongside Peach there will be the sparkling one Star, the guardian of the Shining Theater. Thanks to the power of Stella's bow, Peach can interact with the stage, gather actors and transform into a variety of different abilities! He uses his awesome transformation abilities to bring down the curtain on Gooseberry's evil plans. But what exactly can you transform into?

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered

Exit date: March 22

Publisher: NIS America

Developer: Cattle Call, FuRyu

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Type: RPG

Format: retail, digital delivery

Booking bonus: Nobody

Take command of your story in The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered! Join seven heroes and explore the mysterious land of Avalon, while everyone completes their goals. Experience classic RPG combat with an innovative twist! To achieve victory you will need to manage your party and assign flexible combat roles to gain the advantage on the battlefield. Furthermore, you can use the ancient power of the Elemental forging contracts in the midst of battle to summon powerful abilities! Track your route, and when you need to rest, return to the continent's only city to get your group back on track. Each street has a unique history; Immerse yourself in the original stories of all the heroes, discover their motivations and reveal the secrets of Avalon in this thrilling RPG adventure!

All games released on consoles, PC and smartphones

1st March – Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

March 5 – FOAMSTARS (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)

8th of March – MAGIC CHAOS (PC)

8th of March – UNICORN OVERLORD (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch)

March 14 – Dungeon Drafters (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

March 14 – MACROSS Shooting Insight (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC)

March 14 – Voice Love On Air (PC)

March 19 – Hi-Fi RUSH (PlayStation 5)

March 21 – FINAL FANTASY XIV (Xbox Series

March 22 – AMEDAMA (PC early access)

March 22 – DRAGON'S DOGMA II (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

March 22 – Princess Peach: Showtime (Nintendo Switch)

March 22 – The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC)

March 25 – ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist (PC early access)

March 26 – BOOMEROAD (PC)

March 26 – DORONKO WANKO (PC)

March 26 – NOCTOLOT (PC)

March 28 – Muv-Luv (Nintendo Switch)

March 28 – Muv-Luv Alternatives (Nintendo Switch)

March 28 – Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files (Nintendo Switch)

Games to be released in Japan: March 2024

8th of March – UNICORN OVERLORD (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch)

March 14 – MACROSS Shooting Insight (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC)

March 14 – Voice Love On Air (PC)

March 19 – Hi-Fi RUSH (PlayStation 5)

March 21 – AMBITIOUS MISSION (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

March 21 – DRAGON QUEST X Online: The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC)

March 21 – FINAL FANTASY XIV (Xbox Series

March 22 – DRAGON'S DOGMA II (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

March 25 – ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist (PC early access)

March 22 – AMEDAMA (PC early access)

March 22 – Princess Peach: Showtime (Nintendo Switch)

March 26 – BOOMEROAD (PC)

March 26 – DORONKO WANKO (PC)

March 26 – NOCTOLOT (PC)

March 28 – Amairo Chocolate (Nintendo Switch)

March 28 – goHELLgo: Tsukiotoshiteko (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC)

March 28 – Muv-Luv (Nintendo Switch)

March 28 – Muv-Luv Alternatives (Nintendo Switch)

March 28 – PriministAr (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

March 28 – Radirgy 2 (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)