What Japanese games are coming out in January 2024? Let's start the new year with a bang, with two highly anticipated titles. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth And TEKKEN 8both numbered eighth chapters of the respective saga and both available from January 26th. It will be available on the 16th of the month Another Code Recollectionremake compilation of the exclusive graphic adventure for Nintendo Switch. They will be available on January 23rd Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters and the awaited harvest Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy which will include the chapters of the saga originally released on Nintendo DS and 3DS. Another fighting game will also be available on January 25th, UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celesby the team's veterans French Bread.

The Game of the Month it can only be Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthwhat promises to be the largest and most entertaining chapter in the series SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, which sees the two protagonists fight side by side in a completely new setting, for the first time outside the Japanese borders, the Hawaiian Islands. What will you buy this month? Let us know in the comments.

Japanese games to be released: January 2024 – Italy

Below you will find a paragraph dedicated to each of the most relevant titles of January and, new, below you will find the complete list of releases in Italy and Japan for easier consultation.

Another Code Recollection

Exit date: January 16th

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Type: Graphic Adventure

Format: retail, digital delivery

Booking bonus: Nobody

Discover two mystery-filled adventures, fully updated for Nintendo Switchwith Another Code: Recollection. Solve puzzles, hunt for clues, and investigate the past of Ashley Mizuki Robins to find out what happened to his parents in two separate adventures. Set sail for Blood Edward Island Two Memoriesthen visits Lake Juliet two years later in Journey to the edge of memory. As Ashley, let your instincts guide you, examine your surroundings and gather potential clues to shed light on the mystery. She uses an unusual portable device called DAS (Dual ANOTHER System) to photograph any information that seems useful to you, and consult it while solving puzzles, or analyzing the relationships between the characters you have met.

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters

In Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters, you will take on the role of candidates to become goddesses. Led by Nepgearthey awaken from a two-year sleep and discover that Gamindustri was shocked by an insidious threat: Trendi Phenomenon. While the two of them slept, the citizens of Gamindustri, unable to leave the house while the monsters are lurking, decided to use a new device called rPhone as the main method of communication. Throughout the game, you'll discover fun accessories to embellish and customize your party members. Capture an image in Photo mode and use the new manga-style feature, exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version. Have fun right from the start as characters created by two legendary game developers – Higurashi Of Ryukishi07 And Shanghai Alice from ZUN . The Nintendo Switch version also has two new exclusive playable characters: Maho and Anri!

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Exit date: January 25th

Publisher: CAPCOM

Developer: CAPCOM

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Type: Graphic Adventure

Format: retail, digital delivery

Booking bonus: Nobody

Join the beginner lawyer Apollo Justice and to his mentor, the legendary Phoenix Wright, in this 3-game collection! This title includes “Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney“, “Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies” And “Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice“, plus the 2 special episodes initially available only as DLC. Thanks to Animation Studio Bring together iconic actions, gestures, and lines for fan-favorite characters like Apollo Justice, Phoenix Wright, Athena Cykes, and more! Then, match them to the game's backgrounds and music, press play, and enjoy the unforgettable antics that unfold. Relive key courtroom moments with a total of 175 music tracksincluding songs from previous Ace Attorney orchestra concerts and background music from every title in the collection, as well as animated chibi characters that play along to the music.

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes

Exit date: January 25th

Publisher: ARC SYSTEM WORKS

Developer: French Bread

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Type: Fighting Game

Format: retail, digital delivery

Booking bonus: By purchasing the game during the launch period you will get the Season Pass for free, which includes three additional characters, and an early unlock code for Kuon See also FZ: Formation Z, new trailer and release date

The Sys:Celes advances towards its destruction; the apocalyptic Immortalize is approaching. Opens the final chapter of the Empty Night. The conclusion will take place during this Final Night… Join the battle with a total of 24 characters designed with high definition pixel art graphics. Don't worry, if you're new to fighting games, you can perform elegant combos followed by super techniques with just a single touch! A random match search option has also been added, allowing everyone to easily access online matches. Furthermore, with the addition of the new mechanics “Creeping Edge” And “Celestial Vorpal“, you will be able to further delve into your gaming tactics.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Exit date: January 26th

Publisher: SAW

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Type: RPG

Format: retail, digital delivery

Booking bonus: by pre-ordering the game we will get it

the Hero Enhancement Pack and the Special Jobs Set

Two incredible heroes united by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Ichiban Kasugaan unstoppable underdog who understands what it means to emerge from rock bottom, and Kazuma Kiryu, a man of broken will facing his final days. Enjoy one-of-a-kind combat with Dynamic and fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield itself becomes your weapon and there are no rules. Adapt your party's techniques to the situation at hand with bizarre jobs and customizations to strategically overwhelm enemies with over-the-top techniques. Have fun in Japan and explore everything Hawaii has to offer on an adventure big enough to cover the entire Pacific. Unforgettable moments await every step of the way with missions and activities to enjoy at your leisure.

TEKKEN 8

Exit date: January 26th

Publisher: BANDAI NAMCO Europe

Developer: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series

Type: Fighting Game

Format: retail, digital delivery

Booking bonus: by pre-ordering the game we will get the Paul Phoenix Set and the Mokujin and Tetsujin skins for our avatar

In TEKKEN 8,”Fist meets destiny“. The TEKKEN series holds the world record for the longest history of video games: the new chapter of TEKKEN 8 continues the tragic saga of Mishima and gods Kazama and revenge between father and son, and is set 6 months after the end of the last match. The story of growth and determination of Jin Kazama marks a new chapter in this timeless series. The new battle system, the Heat, increases the aggressive nature of the clashes, while maintaining the feeling and strategy typical of the TEKKEN series. The intensity of battles is greatly increased by the levels that can be destroyed. Unleash super moves like the Rage Art it will leave both players and audiences speechless. All these impactful mechanics make TEKKEN 8 the most engaging title in the series!

All games released on consoles, PC and smartphones

