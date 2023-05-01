What are the games coming out in May 2023 for fans of made in Japan? Also this month the releases from Japan will be many and of excellent quality, with the first half of the month marked by the arrival of one of the most awaited titles of the year. It starts with Dokapon Kingdom: Connectdeveloped by STING and released for the first time on Wii this cute title that combines RPG and board games will debut on Switch next May 9th. A few days later, theMay 11th to be precise, it will also come Escape: Melodies of Steel 2 highly anticipated sequel to the very special title of CyberConnect2.

This May RPG lovers will have their fill thanks to three very different releases, but all really interesting. It begins with the arrival of PlayStation 5 version of Ys IX: Monstrum Noxwhich will allow those who haven’t played it yet to recover an excellent chapter of the saga by license plate Falcom. It is then the turn of TRINITY TRIGGERAction RPG developed by Three Rings inspired by the classic games of the 90s genre. We close the month with Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook in which we will find the classic strategic game system of NIS America in a completely new context that will see us cook defeated enemies in order to survive.

To win the title of May 2023 Game of the Month it could only be one of the most anticipated games of the year, that is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The sequel to the very lucky Breath of the wild will lead us to explore not only the lands of Hyrule, but also its skies in which will appear structures shrouded in mystery. For the occasion Nintendo has released not only a beautiful model of OLED Nintendo Switch thematic, but also a very rich one Collector’s Edition exclusive to the My Nintendo Store. What is the May game you are waiting for the most?

Japanese Games Released: May 2023 – Italy

Below you will find a paragraph dedicated to each of the most relevant titles of May and, news, below you will find the complete list of releases in Italy and Japan for easier consultation.

If, on the other hand, you are curious to know what will be released in the coming months, follow this link.

Dokapon Kingdom: Connect

Exit date: May 9th

Publisher: Idea Factory International

Developer: STING

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Type: Board Game, RPG

Format: retail, digital delivery

Booking bonus: Nobody See also YouTube and Ali-A announce a new competition to find the next "big gaming content creator"

RPG and tabletop game aficionados unite… AGAIN! – Originally released for the Nintendo Wii, the board game hybrid is now back for Nintendo Switch! The game is very simple: spin the roulette and defeat anyone who gets in your way! Connect with your best friends/enemies online – Holding a grievance has never been so enjoyable! Now you can brawl it with your friends via Nintendo Switch Online! 5 game modes and a huge game board! – Plan your revenge and choose between 5 different game modes: Normal, Story, Shopping Race, Kill Race and Town Race. With a kingdom that spans seven continents, who knows what schemes you’ll get involved in!

Escape: Melodies of Steel 2

Exit date: May 11th

Publisher: CyberConnect2

Developer: CyberConnect2

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Type: Strategy RPG

Format: digital delivery

Booking bonus: Nobody

A year has passed since the events of Fugue: Melodies of Steel. The war was fought and won, life went on. That was until the children were summoned from Pharaohwith the purpose of assisting in the investigation regarding the Taranis recovered. During the inspection, the Taranis suddenly goes haywire in a deadly rampage, trapping and holding some of them hostage. The remaining children and Malt they board their former enemy, the fearsome tank Tarascus, to go after Taranis and save their friends. New to the player feedback based combat system, such as the revisited Soul Cannon and the newly implemented Managarm that provides you with cutting-edge tactical gameplay!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Exit date: May 12th

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Type: Adventure, Action RPG

Format: retail, digital delivery

Booking bonus: commemorative coin set,

thematic luggage tag

Embark on a perilous quest to find the missing princess and uncover the truth about the catastrophe that has thrown the kingdom into chaos. In this sequel of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wildplayers can create their own path through the boundless expanses of Hyrule and on the mysterious islands floating in its vast skies. Discover new destinations, dangers, landscapes and puzzles that will require ingenuity and resourcefulness to overcome. You will need to harness the power of new abilities Links to fight back against the evil forces that threaten the kingdom. The Legend of Zelda adventure is all about creating in a world fueled by imagination – the land and skies of Hyrule await!

TRINITY TRIGGER

Exit date: May 16th

Publisher: XSEED Games

Developer: Three Rings

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Type: Action RPGs

Format: retail, digital delivery

Booking bonus: Nobody

Enter the world of TRINITY TRIGGER, a new action RPG that mixes the atmosphere of the iconic 90s RPGs with modern fast and customizable combat systems. In the role of Cyana young man named Chaos Warrior by the gods he inevitably finds himself colliding with the Warrior of the Orderyou will go on an epic adventure to challenge fate and save trinity. Cyan and his companions Elise And Zantis they will be accompanied by strange creatures, the Triggers, capable of transforming into eight types of weapons. It will be possible to freely select and switch between the three characters to adopt a combat strategy alone or team up with two other people for a local co-op.

Puzzle Bobble Every bubble!

Exit date: May 23rd

Publisher: ININ Games

Developer: TAITO

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Type: Puzzle Games

Format: retail, digital delivery

Booking bonus: Nobody

Brings Bub, Bob, Peb And Pab on Rainbow Islandswhere does he live mini roon, a mysterious Bub-like character. One fine day Miniroon suddenly starts blowing tons of bubbles, covering the entire island and causing trouble for its residents. It’s time for our four cute bubble dragons to step in and help Miniroon stop his uncontrollable bubbles! In this latest adventure, players must once again pop the bubbles through incredibly tough yet fun levels. To help themselves in their endeavor, they can use numerous items and tricks or try to do their best on their own.

Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook

Exit date: May 26th

Publisher: NIS America

Developer: NIS America

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Type: Strategy RPG

Format: retail, digital delivery

Booking bonus: Nobody

Tighten your backpack and loosen your belt before diving into this survival adventure! Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook spice up the classic SRPG formula with deliciously fun cooking mechanics. Indulge in detailed character creation for your party, collect resources, ingredients and items as you explore and battle monsters in tactical combat. Then relax by the fire as you use what you’ve gathered to cook meals that can give you a head start on your next dungeon-exploring class.

Games out in Japan: May 2023

May 11th – Escape: Melodies of Steel 2 (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC)

May 12 – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)

May 15th – Last Labyrinth: Lucidity Lost (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

May 18 – Love on leave (Nintendo Switch, PC)

May 19 (JP) – Pocket Mirror: GoldenerTraum (PC)

23 May – Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Family Myth Battle Chronicle (iOS, Android)

23 May – Puzzle Bubble Every bubble! (Nintendo Switch)

May 24th – Laid-Back Camp All-in-one!! (iOS, Android)

May 25th – Akai Ito & Aoi Shiro HD Remaster (Nintendo Switch)

May 25th – Aokana: Four Rhythms Across the Blue – EXTRA1+2S (Nintendo Switch)

May 25th – Bat Boy (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

May 25th – BATSUGUN Saturn Tribute Boosted (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

May 25th – BUSTAFELLOWS Season 2 (Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android)

May 25th – Kizuna AI: Touch The Beat! (PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, Nintendo Switch, PC)

May 25th – Shinobi not Grateful (PC)