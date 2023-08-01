What are the games coming out in August 2023 for fans of made in Japan? We are now in the middle of summer and even the Japanese developers need a little break during these hot weeks. In fact, the month of August will be characterized by fewer releases than usual, but some news not to be missed will arrive. It begins with the return of one of the most surreal Action RPG ever with AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cutnew version of the title Acquire which will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

August will also be the month of tributes to Japan by Western software houses. This month it will indeed be released on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch the additional content DEAD CELLS: Return to Castlevaniathanks to which we will be able to face historical enemies of the saga KONAMI in the company of some of its most iconic protagonists. But that is not all. It’s finally here BOMB RUSH CYBERFUNKconsidered a real spiritual sequel to the beloved JET SET RADIO. The title will be released on Nintendo Switch and PCwhile the arrival on other platforms is planned for the first day of September.

But the most awaited game by our editorial staff is definitely ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICONthus earning the title of Game of the Month August 2023. The saga of FromSoftware back in action ten years after its last chapter, and promises a really interesting title thanks to his unique combat system and the possibility of customize our mech in every aspect to modify not only the attacks in battle, but also the modes of movement available to us.

Japanese Games Released: August 2023 – Italy

Below you will find a paragraph dedicated to each of the most relevant titles of August and, news, below you will find the complete list of releases in Italy and Japan for easier consultation.

If, on the other hand, you are curious to know what will be released in the coming months, follow this link.

AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut

Exit date: August 1st

Publisher: XSEED Games

Developer: Acquire

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Type: Action RPGs

Format: retail, digital delivery

Booking bonus: Nobody See also Fortnite Chapter 3 - Parkour and sprint guide

AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressedthe famous Action-RPG in which we will be able to eliminate fearsome vampires, is here Nintendo Switch thanks to the version Director’s Cut. This new edition features all the great otaku content seen in the original, including all additional content. Also available will be a new story arc dedicated to the adorable Finnish student, otaku and part-time maid Kati Raikkonen, featuring a Japanese and English dub from the original cast. Fight like a nerd to defend Akihabara from the terrifying Synthesters, vampires who can only be defeated after stripping them naked. The game offers tons of parallel stories, a unique combat system where everyday objects become real weapons and a narrative full of hilarious moments, social satire and pop culture dedicated to Japan.

Tower of Fantasy

Exit date: August 8th

Publisher: Level Infinite

Developer: Hotta Studio

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4

Type: Action RPGs

Format: digital delivery

Booking bonus: Nobody

Tower of Fantasy is an open world sci-fi game where you play as a I wanderfight alongside your companions, face adventures ad Aida, engulfed by a catastrophic energy crisis, and fighting battles. Set hundreds of years in the future, after humanity has escaped the collapse of Earth’s environment and fled to the distant planet of Aidathe open-world action of Tower of Fantasy has been a great success among players in China and soon players from the rest of the world will also be able to fully enjoy the title. Players will be able to experience an Anime-inspired post-apocalyptic sci-fi art style, free character development, engaging objectives and exciting combat through challenging battles and exciting exploration of the game world.

DEAD CELLS: Return to Castlevania

Exit date: August 11th

Publisher: Motion Twin

Developer: EvilEmpire

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Type: Metroidvania

Format: retail, digital delivery

Booking bonus: Nobody

The forerunner returns to its origins in 2D! The unforgettable characters and gothic atmosphere of Castlevania combine with fast-paced combat from the award-winning roguelite dead cells in this unprecedented collaboration. A portal to an impressive castle and an imposing warrior named has suddenly appeared Richter he asks you to help him destroy the absolute evil that lurks within. Accepting more for the promise of new loot than moral duty, you make your way through the rooms and corridors of the gothic castle to find and kill this mysterious Dracula… Defeat hordes of supernatural minions in our biggest add-on to date, featuring two levels, three bosses and a new story!

BOMB RUSH CYBERFUNK

Exit date: August 18th

Publisher: Team Reptile

Developer: Team Reptile

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PC

Type: Adventure, Action

Format: digital delivery

Booking bonus: Nobody

Start your very own cypher, dance, paint graffiti, collect beats, combine your moves and take on the police to assert your power in the vast metropolis of New Amsterdam. Red is a graffiti writer who has lost his mind and has an AI robot head in his place. In search of his roots, he joins the Bomb Rush Crew, Tryce And Nice, who want to become All City. Together they slowly discover who cut off his head and how Red’s human side is connected to the world of graffiti.

ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON

Exit date: August 25th

Publisher: BANDAI NAMCO Europe

Developer: FromSoftware

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Type: Action

Format: retail, digital delivery

Booking bonus: early access to configuration

MELANDER C3 G13 “TENDERFOOT”

Combining the proven experience in mech games and the solidity of the gameplay of the titles FromSoftware, ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON is the new action chapter of the famous series. Players will pilot their mechs in thrilling omnidirectional battles, using the vast environments and the mobility of their vehicles on the ground and in the air to ensure victory. Customize the components of Armored Core based on the wide variety of playstyles available. The various components available not only modify the mech’s attacks, but affect the movements and fighting style: it is therefore possible to approach each battle with unique strategies. Utilize a wide variety of short and long range offensive and defensive tactics to annihilate mighty enemy bosses.

All games released on consoles, PCs and smartphones

August 1st – AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut (Nintendo Switch)

August 2nd – Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun (PC)

August 4th – White Album: Memories like Falling Snow (PC)

August 8 – Tower of Fantasy (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)*

August 11 – DEAD CELLS: Return to Castlevania (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch physical edition)*

August 17 – Shinobi not Grateful (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

August 18 – BOMB RUSH CYBERFUNK (Nintendo Switch, PC)*

August 24th – Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Family Myth Battle Chronicle (iOS, Android)

August 24th – LogiKing (PlayStation 4)

August 24th – Retro Mystery Club Vol. 1: The Ise-Shima Case (Nintendo Switch, PC)

August 24th – Shirogane x Spirits! (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

August 25th – ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Games to be released in Japan: August 2023

August 4th – White Album: Memories like Falling Snow (PC)

August 8 – Tower of Fantasy (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)*

August 10 – Neptunia GameMaker R:Evolution (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

August 10 – Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters (Nintendo Switch)

August 10 – Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure – Soaring! Puzzle Collection (Nintendo Switch)

August 17 – Shinobi not Grateful (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

August 18 – BOMB RUSH CYBERFUNK (Nintendo Switch, PC)*

August 24th – Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Family Myth Battle Chronicle (iOS, Android)

August 24th – LogiKing (PlayStation 4)

August 24th – Shirogane x Spirits! (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

August 25th – ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

August 31st – The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (Nintendo Switch)

August 31st – The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (Nintendo Switch)

TBA August – TAITO Milestones 2 (Nintendo Switch)