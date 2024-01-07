Channel 24: Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa held a briefing in the basement of Kyiv

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa held a briefing in the basement during a visit to Ukraine. This happened due to an air raid warning, Channel 24 reports.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba also took part in the press conference. The footage published by the channel shows that the ministers are sitting at shields, next to which it is written: “Under voltage! Life threatening!”.

During the briefing, Kamikawa announced that Japan would transfer $37 million to the NATO fund to transfer systems to Ukraine to detect unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Kamikawa arrived in Ukraine on the morning of January 7. The minister is on a trip abroad, during which he will visit several European countries, as well as the United States. The visit to Ukraine was not announced in advance.