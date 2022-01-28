Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi called the journalist’s question about the possibility of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hypothetical. This is reported RIA News.

The head of department declined to comment on some media reports that US President Joe Biden had allegedly warned Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky about an “imminent invasion” of Ukraine. The Minister stressed that he would like to refrain from answering such hypothetical questions.

The White House denied the fact that Biden, in a conversation with Zelensky, spoke of some kind of imminent attack. White House National Security Council (NSC) spokeswoman Emily Horne said that the US President during the conversation noted the likelihood of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. However, Biden has been saying this publicly for several months now, and there is no question of more or more than this, she stressed.

Prior to this, the correspondent of the CNN channel published alleged details of the negotiations between Biden and Zelensky on his Twitter account. He wrote, referring to an unnamed representative of Kiev, that Biden warned of the inevitability of a Russian invasion of Ukraine “as soon as the ground freezes.”