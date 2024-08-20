Japanese figure skater Kawaguchi says she works as a judge in Russia

Former Japanese figure skater Yuko Kawaguchi, who performed in a pair with Alexander Smirnov, spoke about life in Russia. Her words are quoted by “Match TV”.

Kavaguti said that she had trained to be a judge and was working at all-Russian tournaments. “There are a lot of us now – technical specialists – and the competition is huge. It even feels like I had less competition in sports,” she shared the details.

Together with Smirnov, Kavaguti became European champion twice. They also won bronze medals at the World Championships (2009, 2010).

