The World Cup in Qatar is leaving many images to remember. Playing in a country with such customs means that many people have to adapt to a new lifestyle when visiting Qatar to support their team. The culture shock is very strong, but we have been able to see how the Japanese fans have imposed theirs at the end of the match between Qatar and Ecuador. They went to the opening game and when it was over, they began to clean the stadium of rubbish and pick up the flags from the ground as a sign of respect for the countries.
Their team didn’t even play in the game, nor had they themselves been the ones who had dirty the stadium, but in a show of humanity they stayed to clean up and keep the field in perfect condition. The Japanese are an example to follow and this is a glimpse of their culture from which many should learn. The Qatari fans did not bother to collect anything and consequently, they limited themselves to hallucinating with the attitude of the Orientals. “Always leave the place/thing/person in better condition than when you first found it” is one of the mottos of their culture. For them it is a sign of respect for the place where they are and the country they are visiting.
