Japanese fans celebrate victory against Germany without interrupting traffic

After achieving the bump this Wednesday by beating Germany The Japanese have demonstrated their education on the pitch, in the stands and in their own streets.

Through social networks, a video was released in which dozens of Asian fans are seen orderly celebrating their triumph at the famous Shibuya crossing, one of the busiest in the world and comparable to the times square from New York.

What was most striking was that the citizens only celebrated when the traffic light turned red so as not to affect the roads in this sector. If the light turned green, the Japanese returned to the sidewalk.

It should also be mentioned that in the stadium where the historic comeback of the Asians against Germany took place, the Japanese they picked up the rubbish from the stands. Just as they have done in past editions of the World Cup.

For its part, the Japanese team ranks as second in their group behind Spain, which crushed the Costa Rican team led by Colombian Luis Fernando Suárez 7-0. So far, the largest victory in the World Cup in Qatar.

The next meeting of the Japanese it will be against Costa Rica next Monday and one of the qualifiers from group E could be defined for the next round of the World Cup.

SPORTS WRITING

