An electric vehicle with a body made of Japanese “hinoki cypress”, locally produced, is displayed at the Kumanokudo Center in Awase, Mie Prefecture, and students from Osaka Sangyo University have manufactured this vehicle at the request of local residents. The car is about 2 meters long and 1 meter wide, and it can travel 50 kilometers on a single charge, at speeds of 50 kilometers per hour.

The Kumano Kudo Center was established by the Mae prefectural government to collect and disseminate information about the nature, history and culture of the area surrounding the Kumano Kudo Road, which was listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a World Heritage Site.

The center is also working to promote local timber, showing in 2020 a hybrid wooden car that attracted visitors. However, the car in use at that time was mainly made of the wood of the Yoshino cedar tree from the Nara Prefecture of Japan. But locals wanted to display a car made of Hinoki wood made in Awase, a local specialty, and they set up a committee for that. The Japanese cypress is grown in dense forests on the steep mountains of Oasi, and has dense annual rings, making it a strong wood.

After receiving the application, students at Osaka Sangyo University accepted the challenge as their graduation project. For the car body, the students used scrap wood from the Awase hinoki tree that was produced during the manufacture of the poles, most of which are usually discarded.

“We can create demand for domestic wood through the efficient use of resources to create valuable products,” said Professor Keji Yamada, who was guiding the students. “Even wood can hold enough strength if used correctly,” he added.

The center has started organizing free testing events every weekend, with employees driving around the center buildings, while visitors ride in the back seat. The center said: The car was well received, with comments such as “The smell of wood and the soft touch is comforting.”

Hideo Miyamoto, 69, deputy director of the Kumanokudo Center, inaugurated the project, saying: “The unique red grains found in Hinoki Awase are beautiful. Just looking at it is fun. ” “I want people to see the potential of cypress,” he added.

The center has already registered the car as a type of small motorcycle (scooters), which means that it can be used on public roads. In the future, the center is considering renting it out for local events.

The car, made of cypress wood, will be shown until August 31, while the test ride has been suspended due to the spread of the new Corona virus.

