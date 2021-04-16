Water from the emergency Japanese nuclear power plant “Fukushima-1” is quite drinkable. This opinion was expressed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of Japan Taro Aso on Friday, April 16, at a press conference in Tokyo after a government meeting.

“Most importantly, it will be seven times cleaner than the guidelines of the World Health Organization,” he said. “This water is quite drinkable, that’s understandable.”

The accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant occurred in March 2011. Then, as a result of the impact of the tsunami at the station, the cooling and power supply systems were out of order.

On April 13, 2021, the Japanese government officially authorized the discharge of a significant portion of the water from the damaged Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant into the ocean, which is said to have been largely radioactive.

At present, over 1.25 million tons of liquid has accumulated in steel tanks on the territory of Fukushima-1, but it contains isotopes of tritium, which cannot be technically extracted. The government of the country notes that during the discharge into the ocean, the concentration of this substance will comply with the standards set by the World Health Organization for drinking water.

Moscow, in turn, expressed concern about such plans of Japan. Thus, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Russia expects that, if necessary, the Japanese authorities will allow monitoring the radiation situation in the regions where such a discharge will be carried out.

In turn, the official representative of the PRC Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian, commenting on Japan’s decision to dump water from the nuclear power plant into the ocean, said that Japanese officials who said that “nothing will happen if you drink this water” from the emergency nuclear power plant “Fukushima-1” , it is worth checking this out on personal experience. After that, the Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned the Japanese ambassador because of plans to drain the water from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

At the same time, about six months after the accident, the representative of the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers Yasuhiro Sonoda, trying to confirm the safety of the environment near the damaged nuclear power plant, drank a glass of water purified from radiation on a bet right during a press conference. The water was taken from a puddle in the Fukushima-1 NPP building, where reactors No. 5 and No. 6 are located.