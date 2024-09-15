Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- “We all have a poet inside us”… Anonymous.-

The only one of the awards given by the Major League Baseball Writers Associationwhich has caused controversy and protests, is the Rookie of the Year.

The reason for such disagreement is that Japanese and Cubans They have earned the distinction after having played in their countries baseball of top quality for years. Do they deserve to be or not? Major League Baseball Rookies of the Year?.

Well, it is true that they come with more experience than Americans, Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, Venezuelans and other nationalities, who have at most played in the minor leagues. But it is also true that they are big leaguers for the first time.

What the Rule says is that, to be considered a rookie, the player must have consumed less than 130 at-bats in Major Leagues; or, if he is a pitcher, he has pitched fewer than 50 innings; or he has spent fewer than 45 days on the active roster. Major Leagues.

Of course, when those terms were written nearly 80 years ago, no one imagined that such experienced players, straight from the Majors, would come from Japan and Cuba to win Rookie of the Year honors.

It’s a difficult situation. But the truth is that baseball players and journalists are asking for a change in the rules of this award.

There was a change once before, because in 1947 and 1948, the first two years in which it was awarded, only one player was awarded at a time.

In 1947, it was won by Dodgers first baseman Jackie Robinson, who had just become the first black player in the Majors in 50 years. And in 1948, it was won by Braves shortstop Alvin Dark.

In 1949, the Rule change was imposed, awarding two: Don Newcombe, pitcher for the Dodgers and Roy Sievers, outfielder for the St. Louis Browns.

The first Latin American native to win the title was White Sox shortstop Luis Aparicio in 1956. He was followed by Giants first baseman Orlando Cepeda in 1958 and Twins outfielder Tony Oliva in 1964.

Japanese Rookies of the Year, Gideo Nomo 1995, Kazuhiro Sasaki 2000, Ichiro Suzuki 2001, Shohei Ohtani 2018.

The Cubans: Jose Abreu 2014, Yordan Alvarez 2019, Randy Arozarena 2021.

It is not easy to change this Rule. And if it is changed, it will always be said that those people did not deserve to be rewarded. All seven will have to be given asterisks.

A rare reward that does not cause resentment, jealousy and other weaknesses.

