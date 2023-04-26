The Japanese company that was trying to become the first private company to take a probe to the Moon acknowledged the failure of its mission and indicated that the device may have fallen on the Earth’s satellite.

The unmanned module of Mission 1 of the Hakuto-R program should have landed on the Moon at 16:40 GMT, but 25 minutes later, the company was unable to establish contact with the probe. “There is a high probability that a hard landing on the surface of the Moon has occurred,” said the company ispace.

“Although we did not expect to complete the landing this time, we believe that we have fully fulfilled the meaning of this mission, having acquired a large volume of data and experience”, said the company’s founder and general director, Takeshi Hakamada. “The important thing is to carry this knowledge and learning into Mission 2 and beyond.”

According to the executive, the company is working on two new landing missions, and this setback will not change its plans.

Hakuto-R, a 2 x 2.5 m and 340 kg probe, had been launched in December from the US base at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a SpaceX rocket, and had been in lunar orbit for a month.

Everything seemed to be going according to plan as the fully automated operation that would take the probe to the lunar soil began. But after several minutes of tense waiting and unsuccessful attempts to re-establish contact with the probe, the ground crews had to admit they had lost their trail.

Hakamada himself was in charge of breaking the bad news in a company video, in which he guarantees that ispace will continue with “its efforts for future missions”.

– Lunar race –

Mission success was not a guarantee. In April 2019, a module from the Israeli company SpaceIL crashed into the lunar surface.

An Indian rig, called Vikram, met the same fate this year.

So far, only the United States, Russia and China have managed to put a robot on the Moon, located about 400 thousand kilometers from Earth, and in all cases in programs promoted by their respective governments.

The probe was carrying several rovers, including a miniature Japanese model measuring just eight centimeters.

It was also carrying one from the Emirates, nicknamed Rashid, weighing 10 kilos, which would have been the first in the Arab world to carry out a lunar mission.

The small Gulf country, which in 2021 sent an orbital probe to Mars, is the latest to join the space race.

Project Hakuto (Japanese for “white rabbit”) was one of five finalists in Google’s Lunar X competition to land a ‘rover’ on the Moon before 2018, a deadline that expired without a winner.

With just 200 employees, ispace explains that it “wants to extend the sphere of human life into space and create a sustainable world by providing low-cost, high-frequency transport services to the Moon”.

Hakamada ensures that the mission lays “the foundation to unlock the potential of the Moon and transform it into a robust and vibrant economic system”.

The company believes that the Moon will be able to accommodate a population of 1,000 people in 2040, in addition to 10,000 annual visitors.

Two American companies, Astrobotic and Intuitive Machines, plan to send a moon landing mission this year.

These missions are carried out in cooperation with NASA, which seeks to develop the lunar economy and has commissioned scientific experiments and materials from private companies.

The American Artemis program intends to send manned flights to the Moon in the coming years, in order to establish a base there and deploy a space station in lunar orbit.

Japan and the United States last year announced their intention to send a Japanese astronaut to the Moon before the end of this decade.