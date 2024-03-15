Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/15/2024 – 7:09

Large companies in Japan are offering salary increases of more than 5% for the first time since 1991, according to preliminary data released by the country's largest union center this Friday, the 15th.

A survey by the Japan Confederation of Trade Unions, known as Rengo, shows that 771 members of the group plan to grant an average salary increase of 5.28% this year, compared to last year's increase of 3.58%.

The president of the Bank of Japan (BoJ), Kazuo Ueda, has said that the result of annual salary negotiations is an important factor for monetary policy decisions. Many economists and investors expect the BoJ to end its negative interest rate policy, adopted more than eight years ago, at its meeting this month or in April.

The BoJ's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for March 18-19. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.