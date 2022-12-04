Leon, Guanajuato.- Mexico He has clothes that are the cultural hallmark of the nation, As in the case of the Zarapes, it is well known throughout the world that the Mexican Republic has garments that are typical of the country and cultural propertyas it is for Japan, for example, the kimono, which is the traditional Japanese clothing that was in common use until 60 years ago.

So Mexico also has its own garments, however, There are designers and/or fashion houses that, Knowing the success of Mexican clothing, he prefers to add culture to his collection, without even asking for permission or paying the corresponding amount or reaching a cultural agreement between both nations.

Recently the fashion designer, the Mexican Carla Fernández has her clothing brand based in Mexico City, which is inspired by the geometric and textile richness of Mexico. She denounced through her social network her Instagram that the Japanese brand Comme des Garçons Co., Ltd launched the collection: “Junya Watanabe, Man Fall/Winter 2022”, used Mexican culture to market its clothing brand, This was what the designer Fernández said:

“Junya Watanabe, the sarapes of my dear Saltillo were shot… We are going to notify you that Mexico has a law that protects collective intellectual property,” expressed through Instagram, the designer.

In January 2022, the Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico posted on social networks that the Japanese brand did not respect agreements as initially promised.

Until now, legal actions against the Japanese brand have been kept secret. Neverthelessthe Ministry of Culture made recommendations for international brands that want to take ownership of the Mexican tradition, this was what was published in a official statement:

The Ministry of Culture calls this and all the brands interested in collaborating with native communities, to know and join the Decalogue of Original, an initiative in favor of Collective Rights presented by this Secretariat, of which these principles stand out:

RESPECT the collective rights that the creative communities and peoples of Mexico have over their cultural heritage.

We recommend you read:

CONSULT the opinion of the communities and creative peoples of Mexico on the production and reproduction of the works that make up your cultural heritagein the company of the corresponding authorities.

RESPECT the conditions that the creative peoples and communities of Mexico establish for the use, reproduction and production of their creations and the relationship with the times and fair payment for them.