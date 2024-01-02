The country was hit on Monday (January 1, 2024) by an earthquake of magnitude 7.6; at least 48 people died

Aerial images published by the Japanese broadcaster NHK show that residents of Misaki (Japan) used folding chairs to write “SOS”, a distress signal. At least 48 people died as a result of the earthquake of magnitude 7.6 that hit the country on Monday (1st January 2024). The total number of Japanese injured is not yet known, but rescue agents say they are overwhelmed by the number of requests for help across the country. There is a chance of new earthquakes in the coming days.

See the image released by NHK: