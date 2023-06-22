The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is again first in Japanese rankingswith another 31,151 units sold. Nintendo Switchon the other hand, leads the hardware ranking with the OLED model, followed by a fierce PS5.

Software ranking (from 12 to 18 June 2023)

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 31,151 (1,672,070) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,489 (5,336,478) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,753 (3,165,440) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,550 (1,101,167) [PS5] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 4,902 (29,277) [NSW] FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake (Rainy Frog, 06/15/23) – (New) – 4,891 (4,891) [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 4,766 (33,630) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,362 (5,053,556) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,315 (4,038,838) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 7/12/18) – 4,309 (5,215,546)

Hardware ranking (from 12 to 18 June 2023)

OLED Switches Model – 50,094 (4,834,791) PlayStation 5 – 46,830 (3,202,185) Switches – 17,173 (19,376,924) Switch Lite – 14,141 (5,348,708) Xbox Series S – 6,520 (259,511) Xbox Series X – 6,458 (201,510) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,421 (515,613) PlayStation 4 – 1,340 (7,876,948) New 2DS LL (includes 2DS) – 47 (1,191,781)

In the software field, the only new entry is the remake of Front Mission 1st, which debuted in sixth position, while under Zelda there are some evergreens of the Japanese charts, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Sports. Two PS5 titles in the top 10: Diablo IV and Street Fighter 6.

Speaking of hardware, little else to report, apart from the good numbers of Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. Evidently the two consoles are being driven by the recent Xbox Showcase, where some very thick Japanese games have also appeared.