Great week this for Nintendo Switch in Japanese rankingswhere it dominated both the software ranking, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and the hardware one, where the hybrid console has returned to a much better result than the competition. Let’s see the data:

Software rankings (from 22 May to 28 May 2023)

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 148,482 (1,515,673) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,373 (5,310,115) [NSW] BUSTAFELLOWS Season 2 (Extend, 05/25/23) – 7,514 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,385 (2,196,076) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,368 (3,146,828) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,042 (5,039,337) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 7/12/18) – 4,978 (5,200,365) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,804 (4,024,155) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 4,492 (436,641) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,389 (1,084,836)

Hardware rankings (from 22 May to 28 May 2023)

OLED Switches Model – 69,829 (4,643,870) PlayStation 5 – 32,894 (3,086,043) Switches – 9,692 (19,331,668) Switch Lite – 7,003 (5,310,715) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,198 (501,619) PlayStation 4 – 966 (7,871,670) Xbox Series S – 126 (252,562) Xbox Series X – 115 (186,037) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 26 (1,191,655)

At the software level, it should be noted that the new Zelda has detached all the other titles by selling 148,482 units, against only 8,373 units of the second position (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe). The only new entry is BUSTAFELLOWS Season 2 in third position. The top 10 games are all from Nintendo Switch. Interesting that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still in the charts as well.

Speaking of hardware, the Nintendo Switch family of consoles has sold a total of 86,524 units, compared to 38,092 of PS5. Very bad the Xbox Series, dropped to 241 units, even below PS4 with its 966 units.