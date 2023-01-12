Interesting the Japanese rankings of the two weeks of the Christmas holidays, which show the continuing success of Pokémon Scarlet and Violetwhich sold an additional 291,322 physical copies, as well as a nice boost in sales of PS5.

Software ranking (from December 26 2022 to January 8 2023)

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 291,322 (4,630,253) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 107,700 (3,795,514) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 68,772 (5,083,147) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 66,720 (954,442) [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 09/12/22) – 48,297 (246,700) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 38,892 (256,905) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 37,443 (2,997,449) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 34,770 (2,817,703) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 30,341 (1,144,473) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 7/12/18) – 27,550 (5,092,741)

As you can see, Nintendo Switch titles, old and new, still dominate the top 10, which would be monochromatic without Gran Turismo 7 for PS5. Given the period, there have been no new releases, but the successes of the previous months and years have consolidated, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe even back in third position, immediately below Splatoon 3.

Hardware ranking (from December 26 2022 to January 8 2023)

OLED Switches Model – 142,789 (3,714,801) PlayStation 5 – 75,296 (2,135,241) Switches – 58,941 (19,107,282) Switch Lite – 48,988 (5,152,682) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,860 (327,304) PlayStation 4 – 4,128 (7,846,172) Xbox Series S – 1,539 (227,523) New 2DS LL (includes 2DS) – 419 (1,190,130) Xbox Series X – 200 (172,611)

In the hardware field Nintendo Switch still dominates, considering that overall it has sold 250,718 units. However, the result of PS5 was also excellent, which sold 85,156 units in total. All in all, the times of meager results due to inventory shortages appear to be over.