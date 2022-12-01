Famitsu has published the usual Japanese rankings on weekly software and hardware sales, in this case for the week between 21 and 27 November 2022, which saw Pokémon Scarlet and Violet still dominate, along with the Nintendo Switch.

So let’s see the software ranking of the best-selling games in the past week in Japan:

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 577,279 (3,114,571) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 39,322 (3,407,477) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,223 (2,866,629) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,057 (4,917,646) [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 10,107 (112,333) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 9,682 (783,853) [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 5,414 (44,470) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 7/12/18) – 4,478 (5,015,307) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4,108 (2,743,464) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 3,994 (923,009)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet obviously drop from the record launch results, which we saw in last week’s data, but remain firmly at the top of the table. There are no significant new entries, or at least none of these entered the top ten.

These are the sales instead hardwarefor consoles in the week under review, with total numbers in parentheses:

OLED Switches Model – 99,863 (3,183,702) PlayStation 5 – 45,530 (1,894,179) Switches – 32,926 (18,899,449) Switch Lite – 23,338 (4,993,867) Xbox Series S – 9,031 (221,450) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,390 (297,238) Xbox Series X – 2,908 (171,548) PlayStation 4 – 2,220 (7,828,361) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 65 (1,189,250)

Few surprises here too, with Nintendo Switch continuing to dominate the rankings by outselling its competitors, further boosted by the launch of Pokémon as well.