Famitsu magazine published the usual Japanese rankings hardware and software, which again see the domain of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet software side, with PS5 which makes an excellent result on the hardware side. We see:

Software ranking (from 12 to 18 December 2022)

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 260,784 (3,963,266) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 68,927 (3,566,641) [PS5] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 54,522 (New) [PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 53,481 (New) [NSW] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 48,527 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 33,006 (843,257) [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 09/12/22) – 31,656 (175,306) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 23,343 (2,922,071) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 22,740 (4,972,488) [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 15,060 (46,173) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 7/12/18) – 12,598 (5,043,043) [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 12,092 (130,031) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 11,522 (95,086) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 11,231 (1,092,131) [NSW] Ishu Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum (Nippon Columbia, 12/15/22) – 11,201 (New) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 11,124 (949,632) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 10,142 (7,377,389) [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 9,485 (64,150) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 9,348 (2,762,507) [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 8,011 (50,742) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 7,864 (206,233) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 4,724 (1,099,254) [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 4,463 (245,782) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,425 (1,046,047) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,250 (3,312,038) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,941 (2,107,932) [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco, 03/26/20) – 3,853 (181,216) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 3,561 (13,233) [NSW] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 8/11/22) – 3,940 (45,761) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 3,372 (1,258,486)

Hardware ranking (from 12 to 18 December 2022)

OLED Switches Model – 97,909 (3,488,037) PlayStation 5 – 64,420 (2,000,593) Switches – 47,125 (19,005,911) Switch Lite – 28,049 (5,066,543) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,076 (307,977) PlayStation 4 – 3,161 (7,838,883) Xbox Series S – 875 (225,206) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 48 (1,189,473) Xbox Series X – 35 (172,080)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are therefore on the threshold of four million physical copies sold and have now largely surpassed Splatoon 3, which is still positioned in second place in the rankings. To underline the excellent result of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, which among all the versions has exceeded 150,000 copies sold.

The result of PS5 on the hardware side is remarkable which, while remaining below a OLED Nintendo Switch, it still finished in second position with more than 70,000 units sold (if we add the sales of the standard model to those of the Digital Edition). Very bad Xbox Series X, which only sold 35 units, with Xbox Series S falling below 1,000 units.