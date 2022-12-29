The new ones come from Famitsu sales data relating to the video game market Japanwhich show a rather stable trend compared to the previous week, with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet always at the top of the software chart and Nintendo Switch as the best-selling console, but also showing a stable trend for PS5.

So let’s see, to begin with, the software rankingwith the data relating to the last week and the overall ones placed next to:

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 375,665 /4,338,931 [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 121,173 / 3,687,814 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 44,465 / 887,722 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 41,887 / 5,014,375 [NSW] Minecraft – 37,935 / 2,960,006 [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – 25,727 / 71,900 [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures – 23,097 / 198,403 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 22,148 / 5,065,191 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 22,001 / 1,114,132 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 20.426 / 2.782.933

As often happens, the entire top ten is occupied exclusively by Nintendo Switch games, further confirming the dominance of the Nintendo console in Japan. However, if you look at the hardware chart, you can see that PS5 is picking up, with a good amount of sales being pretty stable compared to the previous week: