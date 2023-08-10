The Japanese rankings this week’s see in the lead Pikmin 4 software side, with 78,838 copies sold, e Nintendo Switch hardware side, with a total of 93,210 units. PS5 sales are also good, with a total of 50,358 units sold. Despite this, there are no PS5 games in the top 10, which is all one color Nintendo, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in third. Note that there are no new releases in the top 10.