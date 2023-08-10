The Japanese rankings this week’s see in the lead Pikmin 4 software side, with 78,838 copies sold, e Nintendo Switch hardware side, with a total of 93,210 units. PS5 sales are also good, with a total of 50,358 units sold. Despite this, there are no PS5 games in the top 10, which is all one color Nintendo, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in third. Note that there are no new releases in the top 10.
Japanese Software Ranking (from 31 July to 6 August 2023)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 78,838 (596,388)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 14,673 (1,804,457)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,143 (5,410,605)
- [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 13,172 (31,439)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,486 (3,216,083)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,921 (4,078,880)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,491 (1,143,918)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 7/12/18) – 6,044 (5,250,701)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,951 (1,273,753)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,799 (5,085,843)
Japanese Hardware Ranking (from 31 July to 6 August 2023)
- OLED Switches Model – 73,626 (5,241,389)
- PlayStation 5 – 48,463 (3,543,790)
- Switches – 11,467 (19,483,778)
- Switch Lite – 8,117 (5,441,552)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,895 (553,134)
- Xbox Series X – 3,132 (209,686)
- PlayStation 4 – 789 (7,891,739)
- Xbox Series S – 144 (269,006)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 56 (1,192,024)
