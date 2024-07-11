While it’s true that this week’s Japanese charts don’t feature any particular changes compared to what we saw last time, there is undoubtedly one element of interest: PS4 Close to Surpassing 8 Million Units Sold in Japan.
In reality, these are only the parts relating to the base model of the former Sony flagship: considering also the numbers of PS4 Pro, the platform has long since reached the 9.5 million units sold.
In the Japanese ranking of the best-selling consoles ever, PlayStation 4 is currently thirteenthimmediately after PS3 which however keeps it at a distance of about a million units: who knows if in the end this gap cannot be filled.
- Nintendo Switch OLED model – 33,231 (7,488,611)
- PlayStation 5 – 24,553 (4,981,612)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – 14,460 (5,917,862)
- Nintendo Switch – 5,034 (19,823,301)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,171 (804,466)
- Xbox Series X – 1,612 (286,626)
- Xbox Series S – 387 (315,818)
- PlayStation 4 – 124 (7,927,384)
The software ranking
As for the software rankings, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD maintains the first position, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons (also close to 8 million units sold in Japan alone) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 33,828 (122,253)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 10,965 (7,826,755)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 8,112 (5,892,324)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World – 6,155 (1,082,636)
- [NSW] Minecraft – 5,637 (3,559,645)
- [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 4,962 (198,104)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,147 (5,536,767)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 4,124 (1,881,896)
- [NSW] Dragon Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum – 4,042 (New)
- [PS5] Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 3,881 (34,886)
