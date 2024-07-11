While it’s true that this week’s Japanese charts don’t feature any particular changes compared to what we saw last time, there is undoubtedly one element of interest: PS4 Close to Surpassing 8 Million Units Sold in Japan.

In reality, these are only the parts relating to the base model of the former Sony flagship: considering also the numbers of PS4 Pro, the platform has long since reached the 9.5 million units sold.

In the Japanese ranking of the best-selling consoles ever, PlayStation 4 is currently thirteenthimmediately after PS3 which however keeps it at a distance of about a million units: who knows if in the end this gap cannot be filled.