The latest surge in Japanese stocks underscores global anxiety over automakers’ transition to smarter, cleaner cars. On Monday, investors were quick to react to news that Mitsubishi Motors will join an alliance between Honda Motor and Nissan Motor, which the newspaper reported Nikkei had posted a day earlier, citing people familiar with the deal. Shares of the $4 billion automaker rose about 5 percent on the news, while those of its larger competitors gained more than 2 percent each, adding nearly $2 billion to their combined market valuation.

Details about exactly how the trio would work together are scarce. Although Nissan and Honda announced in March that they were exploring a strategic partnership, little is known about the substance of their talks other than that they were broad, covering automotive software platforms, building blocks related to electric cars and the even vaguer category of “complementary products.”

Still, there is reason to be excited. Combined sales of the three manufacturers amounted to almost 8 million units last year. This suggests there is scope for significant economies of scale in the research, development and procurement of key technology, which could be especially lucrative for expensive components such as batteries. By comparison, the world’s biggest group by sales, compatriot Toyota Motor, delivered just over 11 million vehicles in the 12 months to the end of March. The $250 billion giant’s operating margins hit 11% in its latest fiscal year, according to LSEG, outperforming Honda and Mitsubishi’s roughly 7% and Nissan’s 4.5%.

At Mitsubishi, the minnow in the alliance, Chief Executive Takao Kato has the most to gain from tying up with bigger rivals. The company, which sold fewer than a million cars in the last fiscal year, is part of another three-way alliance with Nissan and Renault. But in the quarter ended in June, profit plunged 38 percent year-on-year to 29.5 billion yen, or about $200 million, due to falling volumes, rising selling expenses and other costs. And while the automaker claims to have launched the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle when it introduced the i-MiEV in 2009, it has since fallen behind.

Last year, its strategy reset revealed that electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for just 7% of its sales in 2021, a figure it wants to increase to 50% by 2030.

Mitsubishi is not alone in its troubles. Earlier this month, global brands including Nissan, Stellantis and Hyundai Motor all expressed concern that rising marketing costs and weak demand are dragging down their bottom lines just as they seek to invest more capital into developing smarter, cleaner cars. Investors’ eagerness to seize any opportunity to cut costs, however blurry and premature, is a testament to the industry’s anxiety about profits.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are his own. The translation, by Pierre Lomba Leblancis the responsibility of Five days.

Follow all the information of Five days in Facebook, X and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda