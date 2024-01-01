Statement from “Sun TV” comes after earthquakes hit the country; Itamaraty says there are no Brazilians injured in Japan

The Japanese broadcaster Sun TV released an alert in Portuguese so that its viewers “flee”after Japan issued tsunami warnings in coastal regions of the country. “Please run away as quickly as possible to save your life.”says the statement.

Tsunami warnings were issued for the regions of Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui, Hyogo and other locations along the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan, after earthquakes hit Ishikawa Prefecture, in Japan, this Monday (1st.Jan. .2024).

Early in the morning, the risk was “great tsunami”, the highest level used by the Japan Meteorological Agency. In this case, waves could reach 3 meters. Now the warning has been reducedhaving been classified as “tsunami warning”, for the risk of waves of up to 1 meter.

The alert on the station also advises, in Portuguese, that people flee to “the highest possible place”, to take shelter in case of a tsunami. Russia, South Korea and North Korea have also issued warnings for the risk of large waves.

According to the Japanese meteorological service, cited by Japan's public broadcaster NHK, the largest earthquake was magnitude 7.6. O USGS, from the USA, says magnitude 7.5. Residents were asked to evacuate their homes and go to shelters.

According to the broadcaster, so far at least 4 deaths have been reported as a result of the earthquakes. Itamaraty said that, so far, there are no Brazilians injured in the country.

In images released on social media and in the local press, it is possible to see cracked streets and destroyed houses. Witnesses also filmed the moment the tremor occurred from inside establishments.

Watch (1min45s):