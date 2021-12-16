Yusaku Maezawa, the Japanese billionaire who founded Zozotown, the online fashion retail site, recently paid $ 80 million to visit the International Space Station, the first person to do so in a decade. Among the activities he carried out in his time off the planet, he was in charge of reviewing his favorite manga.

As AP News points out, Maezawa was commissioned to do a commercial for Uber Eats, offered a tour of the bathroom is the station, and reviewed volume 27 of Space brothers, the manga created by Chuya Koyama, which shows us the lives of two brothers who are astronauts. This is what he commented on the matter:

“I wanted to bring the forty volumes [de Space Brothers] and read them here in the space, but it’s too many volumes for my payload. This is not public relations, by the way. I really love this manga series. I can cry just remembering this scene. It’s amazing that manga can do that. I cannot recommend this manga highly enough. “

The story that unfolds during volume 27 of Space brothers takes place on the International Space Station, so it makes sense that this is the volume that traveled into space. Koyama’s work already features an anime, movies, as well as live action adaptations, but this is probably a moment that even the mangaka couldn’t wait for.

Traveling into space is not cheap, and surely astronauts who spend a lot of time on the International Space Station need some form of entertainment. It will be interesting if in the future more manga will reach outer space just as a form of fun.

Via: AP News