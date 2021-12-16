The distance between Earth and outer space is getting smaller. Last Saturday (11), Uber Eats made its first off-planet food delivery.

Japanese fashion entrepreneur and space tourist Yusaku Maezawa took a delivery order to astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS). After an 8h34min trip, Maezawa delivered dishes such as chicken with bamboo shoots, pork and Gyudon (a typical Japanese dish made of beef, onion and sauce).

According to the AP agency, the businessman spent between U$ 80 million and R$ 453.7 million on the space trip – he will stay at the station until December 20th. Maezawa, whose fortune is estimated by Forbes at $1.9 billion, was the eighth space tourist to visit the ISS by Space Adventures.

The first space food delivery took place in 2001, when Pizza Hut brought a pizza to Russian astronaut Yuri Usachov on a space station.

