Shohei Ohtani has reacted emotionally to the alleged theft of his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, who is said to have stolen more than four million euros from the superstar to pay off gambling debts. Ohtani denies all involvement in the gambling scandal. “I am shocked that someone I trusted did this to me.”
Latest update:
25-03-24, 23:51
