08/13/2023

Japanese automakers are revamping their China operations after being hit by local competition, amid warnings that the next few years will determine whether they can stay afloat in the world’s biggest car market.

Like their western peers, Japan’s top automakers have long lost ground in China to local brands that lead the fast-growing market for electric vehicles. Japanese automakers are bringing forward timelines for new technologies and electric vehicles for China.

Honda Motor’s chief financial officer, Masaharu Hirose, said on Wednesday that competition in the Chinese market for electrified vehicles was making it harder for the company to reach its previously announced target of selling 1.4 million vehicles in the country. this year. However, Honda still intends to reach the target through measures such as incentives, he said.

Nissan Motor’s business in China, meanwhile, is “facing great challenges,” Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said at a briefing last month. Nissan said it expects to sell 800,000 vehicles in China in the year ending March, 330,000 fewer than it had forecast less than three months earlier.

Mitsubishi Motors said last month it had suspended production at its China joint venture in response to sluggish sales.

Japanese automakers, like other foreign car brands, thrived in China for decades as it overtook the US to become the world’s biggest auto market by vehicle sales. Currently, overall demand for cars in the country has peaked, and the remaining area of ​​growth – battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids – is dominated by local manufacturers such as BYD. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.