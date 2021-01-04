The Japanese authorities have begun to consider the possibility of introducing an emergency regime in the country in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection. This was announced at a press conference in Tokyo by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday, January 4.

He also announced the intention of the authorities to start vaccination of the population by February 20. The government is already preparing for the possibility of starting vaccinations, the agency writes. Kyodo…

On January 2, it was reported that the authorities of the Tokyo prefecture are going to urge the Japanese government to introduce an emergency situation (ES) due to the increase in the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

On December 31, the Minister for Economic Recovery of Japan, Yasutoshi Nishimura, announced that the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers could declare an emergency regime if the rapid increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection could not be brought under control.

The COVID-19 situation in Japan has worsened since the beginning of November, and in December the daily growth and mortality records were regularly updated.

According to the portal Worldometer as of January 4, more than 240.9 thousand cases of coronavirus were recorded in Japan. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,548 patients with identified COVID-19 have died, and about 198.4 people have recovered.