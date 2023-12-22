The Japanese pharmacological company Astellas has decided to stop producing the antibiotics Vilprafen and Vilprafen Solutab (international name – josamycin) in Russia. This was reported on December 22 RBC.

“The company Zio-Zdorovye <...> reported that Astellas has decided to stop producing josamycin in Russia and withdraw it from the market,” the publication writes.

The representative office of the Japanese manufacturer in the Russian Federation also confirmed the cessation of production of this antibiotic in the country, noting that other products of the company remain on the Russian market.

The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, commenting on the situation, noted that medical organizations in Russia are provided with josamycin for more than six months. At the same time, there are also interchangeable drugs that are steadily entering civilian circulation. They also noted that the manufacturer last introduced the drug “Vilprafen” into civilian circulation in 2021.

“According to data from the analytical showcase of the Russian government, the current supply of medical organizations with drugs with the INN josamycin is 6.4 months. According to data received from the main freelance specialists of the Russian Ministry of Health, drugs with the INN josamycin can be replaced in therapy with drugs with the INN azithromycin and clarithromycin, for which there has been a steady introduction into civilian circulation,” the message quotes TASS.

The press service also noted that the remaining azithromycin in pharmacies covers more than a year's need, and clarithromycin lasts for another eight months.

Earlier, on October 21, Izvestia wrote about the shortage of some antibiotics in pharmacies. In particular, interruptions occurred with the drugs “Amoxiclav”, “Augmentin”, “Ecoclave” and “Panklav”. According to experts, the reason for the shortage is rising demand. Thus, on the Internet there is often advice to take “Amoxiclav” with you when you are mobilized. The seasonal demand for antibiotics, which increases in the fall, also played a role.

